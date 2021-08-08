“The switch on and switch off was very challenging” - KL Rahul admits rain breaks tested India’s resolve 

Team India opener KL Rahul has admitted that constant rain and weather-related breaks during the first Test in Nottingham posed a challenge to Team India's quest to remain focused. He hailed the team for maintaining focus and keeping energy levels high despite the interruptions, though.

The first Test between India and England ended in a draw on Sunday after no play was possible due to persistent rain. Weather frequently interrupted proceedings during the course of the Test, forcing players in and out of the ground.

Asked how Team India maintained the right mindset in the wake of multiple rain breaks, KL Rahul said:

“It was a challenging pitch, and weather conditions being as they were, going in and going out weren't easy for us to get our focus back. The switch on and switch off was very challenging. So it was great to see that we held our focus, and in the field, I think, our energy was great.

“Everything that we prepared for one and half months (post WTC final) fell in place, and hopefully we can keep getting better,” Rahul further added about India’s performance.

It was frustrating that opportunities weren’t coming: KL Rahul

On a personal level, the Nottingham Test was significant for KL Rahul. Playing in his first Test in nearly two years, the Karnataka batter grabbed the opportunity and scored a resolute 84 in the first innings.

Admitting he was pleased to return to the Test fold, KL Rahul conceded that, at times, the long wait did get frustrating. Opening up on the varied emotions he went through while not being part of red-ball matches for the last two years, KL Rahul said:

“From the last 2-3 series, I have been sitting outside. The team was doing really well, and I was very happy to be a part of the team and seeing how we were beating teams in India and then Australia. So it was great to be part of it, but also very frustrating that opportunities weren’t coming. It was only practise, practise and practise, and as a player you want to be in the middle and want to challenge yourself, so I kept waiting for my opportunity, so I am very happy that it came in England.”

“I was just looking forward to it, and I am happy that opportunity came, and in the first match, and I gave a good contribution for the team,” a relieved KL Rahul said.

The 29-year-old scored a fluent 26 in the second innings and was looking good for more when he got a beauty from Stuart Broad, which he edged to the keeper.

