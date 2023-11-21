"The system failed again" - Dwayne Bravo fumes at WI management after Darren Bravo fails to make it to the ODI squad for England series

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo lashed out at the team management for omitting his brother, Darren Bravo, for the upcoming home ODI series against England. West Indies named several new faces like Matthew Forde and Kjorn Ottley among others in the squad, while some big players like Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder missed out.

Regarding Darren Bravo's omission from the squad, West Indies chief selector Desmond Haynes said that they are looking to back some new faces and groom them in time for the next ODI World Cup in 2027.

Dwayne Bravo was far from pleased with the explanation and called out Desmond Haynes as well as white-ball head coach Darren Sammy. The former all-rounder made a strong case for his brother with a lengthy Instagram post, where he even mentioned the numbers that Darren Bravo has put up in domestic cricket.

"SMH!!! When will the BS stop?! I'm not surprised by my brother's non-selection, but with the recent changes in WI cricket management, I held onto a bit of hope for the better. This is NOT acceptable, and I just can't make sense of it! So here are my burning questions: What's the criteria for West Indies team selection? Surely, it can't be solely based on performance?" he wrote.

"For two seasons, my brother showcased exceptional talent, becoming the leading run-scorer in the latest tournament with over 400 runs, a batting average of 83.2, and an SR of 92. I usually stay away from these discussions, but the mistreatment, disrespect, and dishonesty towards players over the years demand a voice. When will it stop? When will this BS actually stop?" Dwayne added.

Darren Bravo has made 3109 runs in 122 ODI appearances at an average of 30.18. The left-handed batter was deemed a huge talent in his early international days but has slid quite far from his true potential over the years.

His last ODI appearance for the West Indies came during the bilateral series away from home against India in February 2022. As Dwayne suggests, he has been among the runs in recent times. Across his last eight List A innings while representing Trinidad and Tobago in the Super 50 Cup, Darren has registered three fifties and a hundred. He ended up as the leading run-scorer of the tournament as well.

"To Mr. Desmond Haynes, your statement didn't surprise me. It feels like another former player singing for his supper. I hoped for trust in the system with figures like you, Sammy, and the new director of cricket, but the system failed again," Dwayne Bravo added.

Darren Sammy was appointed as West Indies' white-ball coach in May 2023. Under the former skipper's guidance, Windies failed to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup but orchestrated a rare series win over India on home soil.

"I extend my best wishes to the team and selected players" - Dwayne Bravo

England's tour of West Indies will begin with the three-match ODI series from December 3 onwards. Antigua is slated to play host for the first two matches, while Barbados will contest the series finale.

Bravo concluded by extending his wishes to the players who did make it to the final squad.

"To my brother, this too shall pass. Keep your head up, stay focused, and trust in the Almighty. And, as always, I extend my best wishes to the team and selected players. It's refreshing to see Ottley, Rutherford, and Dowrich back in the mix. Good Luck, guys!" he wrote.

England will also play a five-match T20I series in the Caribbean once the ODI rubber comes to an end.