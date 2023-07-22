"The T20 or white-ball effect was seen in that" - Zaheer Khan criticizes Ishan Kishan's dismissal in 2nd India vs West Indies Test

Zaheer Khan feels Ishan Kishan will be extremely disappointed with the manner of his dismissal in the second Test between India and the West Indies.

Kishan scored 25 runs off 37 deliveries as India were bowled out for 438 in their first innings in Port of Spain in Trinidad on Friday, July 21. The hosts ended the day at 86/1, with Kraigg Brathwaite (37*) and Kirk McKenzie (14*) the unbeaten batters at the crease.

While reviewing India's innings on JioCinema, Zaheer was asked whether Kishan would be disappointed with his dismissal. To this, he responded by saying:

"He started the knock well. So he will be extremely disappointed because once you have played 30-40 deliveries and scored 25 runs, you have gotten your eye in. In Test matches, it is said that it is not a problem if you get out at the start."

The former Indian pacer added:

"However, if you get out like this, especially the shot he played, the T20 or white-ball effect was seen in that, so he will be disappointed with that because he had an excellent opportunity to play a good knock today."

Kishan was dropped by McKenzie at midwicket off Jason Holder's bowling, with the ball going for a boundary as well. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed off the very next delivery, playing an ungainly steer straight into the gloves of Joshua Da Silva behind the wickets.

"When the team's score goes past 400, it becomes easier for you" - Zaheer Khan lauds R Ashwin's knock

Ravichandran Ashwin ensured India posted a 400-plus total. [P/C: Twitter]

On the flip side, Zaheer Khan heaped praise on Ravichandran Ashwin for the enterprising knock he played. He said:

"It was an extremely good knock because the more runs you can add at such a stage, the better it is. When the team's score goes past 400, it becomes easier for you."

The cricketer-turned-commentator further stated that the spin-bowling all-rounder took the attack to the West Indies bowlers as per the demands of the situation. He added:

"Ashwin played a very good innings. He knew he won't get that much support from the other end. So he was trying harder as he knew that the quicker he scores, it would be that better."

Ashwin scored 56 runs off 78 deliveries, a knock studded with eight fours. He added useful runs with Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, and Mukesh Kumar before he was castled by Kemar Roach.

