"I feel the talent that God has given Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli probably doesn't have" - Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has revealed that he is a big fan of the way Indian captain Rohit Sharma bats. The 35-year-old is arguably one of the best openers in world cricket at the moment and has made a reputation for himself as someone who plays classy shots with ease.

While speaking to Samaa News on Wednesday, Imam recalled a game where he was fielding while the two stars of Indian cricket, Rohit and Virat Kohli, were batting together.

Although Kohli is also a world-class batter, Imam-ul-Haq spoke about the 'time' that Rohit has for every kind of shot that he plays. Simply being in awe of the 35-year-old, here's what Imam had to say:

"I feel the talent that God has given Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli probably doesn't have. I have seen both of them play, but it really feels like a replay is going on the way Rohit Sharma plays. He has a lot of time and I realized the true meaning of 'time' when I was fielding at point."

I wish to give performances like Rohit Sharma: Imam-ul-Haq

Rohit has played a number of incredible innings against Pakistan, with his best arguably being the 140 he scored in the 2019 World Cup. Imam spoke about how the Indian captain has the ability to change the game on its head and dictate terms to the opposition.

The 26-year-old also wishes to be as consistent for Pakistan as Rohit is for India at the top of the order. He stated:

"He is the kind of player who can change the game in a matter of two seconds. Once he is set, he hits at will. I wish to give performances like him."

India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup and also in the T20 World Cup later this year. Rohit will once again be a crucial factor for India if they want to get the better of their arch rivals.

