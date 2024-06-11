"The talk in this entire tournament was that Miyan Magic is in the reserves and doesn't have a chance to play" - Aakash Chopra lauds Mohammed Siraj

Aakash Chopra has lauded Mohammed Siraj for bowling an economical spell in India's 2024 T20 World Cup win against Pakistan in New York on Sunday, June 9. He noted the right-arm seamer wasn't expected to be in the Men in Blue's playing XI if they had fielded only two specialist pacers.

India set Pakistan a 120-run target after being asked to bat first. Siraj then registered figures of 0/19 in four overs to help his side register a six-run win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on some of the standout performers in India's win against Pakistan. As for Siraj, he said (5:30):

"Don't forget Miyan Magic's performance because he conceded only 19 runs in four overs. The talk in this entire tournament was that Miyan Magic is in the reserves and doesn't have a chance to play, which is correct, as two fast bowlers were expected to play and he wouldn't have been the second (after Jasprit Bumrah)."

The former India opener noted that the Hyderabad-born seamer's spell left Pakistan with a 120-run target in virtually 19 overs.

"To bowl four overs for 19 runs. it means he gave you five balls. They needed a run-a-ball, they had to make 120 runs off 120 balls, but if you made a difference of five balls, it meant they needed 120 runs in 19 overs. Small things make a huge difference in the end," Chopra explained.

Siraj conceded only 10 runs in his first three overs. He gave away nine runs in the 18th over when Pakistan needed 30 runs off 18 deliveries. Although he delivered a wide and a no-ball in that over, he didn't allow Iftikhar Ahmed to hit a boundary off the free hit.

"When Rizwan got out, I said it was going to happen" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah's spell

Mohammad Rizwan was castled by Jasprit Bumrah.

Aakash Chopra praised Jasprit Bumrah (3/14 in four overs) for living up to expectations.

"When 48 runs are required off 48 balls, people look at 48 in 48, and what do I see - Bumrah had two overs left, so it's 48 in 40 balls, and reduce at least one of your remaining wickets, and if Bumrah bowls well and you play a bad shot, reduce two. That is how I saw the game. When Rizwan got out, I said it was going to happen," he said (4:45).

The reputed commentator noted that the unconventional seamer has given match-defining performances in both Indian wins.

"It wasn't a surprise. When you see him bowl, you assume there is no chance. He is not going to concede eight runs. When he came to bowl the 19th over, I felt he would leave 15 runs at least and he left 18. What a bowler, what a legend. The way he is dialing up his performances, Player of the Match in two successive matches, Bumrah was absolutely outstanding," Chopra noted.

While lauding Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya, Chopra also appreciated Rishabh Pant for scoring 42 runs off 31 deliveries while playing high-risk cricket on a difficult pitch. He termed the wicketkeeper-batter a proper X-factor.

