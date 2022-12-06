"The team analyst had noticed that they were backing up too much" - Yastika Bhatia opens up on Deepti Sharma's controversial run-out of Charlie Dean

India's wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia has claimed that all-rounder Deepti Sharma did the right thing by running out England's Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end for backing up too much during their ODI game at the Lord's earlier this year.

Several former cricketers voiced their opinion on the run-out, with many believing that it was against the 'spirit of the game'. However, as per the rules, Yastika feels Deepti was well within her rights to dismiss Dean.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Yastika Bhatia spoke about how most of the team didn't even notice Dean backing up too much. She said:

"(On the Deepti-Dean controversy) The team analyst had noticed that they were backing up too much right from the first over. So when Deepti ran her out, it was a shock for us players initially, but the team management and Deepti knew exactly what they were doing. I think this was well within the rules of the game and she did the right thing by running Dean out."

Yastika Bhatia on Women's IPL

With the Women's IPL likely to be played in March 2023, Yastika Bhatia is excited about the inaugural edition of the tournament. She is hopeful of gaining a lot of confidence by rubbing shoulders with some of the best players in the women's game.

Bhatia also revealed what she would communicate with the foreign players when they share the same dressing room. She stated:

"The mindset for me during the Women's IPL will definitely be to try and take my game to the next level. I hope to play as many games as possible with international players and learn how they prepare for the game and what's their fitness mantra.

"Australians generally are very fit so I want to ask them how they plan their diet and sleep schedule and how they manage to keep themselves fit over the course of a long season."

It will be interesting to see whether the Women's IPL is an instant hit, or if it will take time like the men's event to spread its wings and increase the depth of talent in Indian women's cricket.

