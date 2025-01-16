“The team bus is meant for the team” - Former Pakistan cricketer calls out new policy from BCCI’s review meeting of BGT 2024-25

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has expressed his surprise over the new BCCI rule regarding Indian players traveling in the team bus. The 44-year-old added that the team bus is solely meant for the players before questioning whether the protocol was not being followed in the first place.

The new set of rules has reportedly surfaced following a review meeting after India lost back-to-back Test series against New Zealand and Australia. The meeting was attended by skipper Rohit Sarma, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Danish Kaneria said on his YouTube channel (from 1:11 onwards):

"The first rule is that the players will use the team bus? I can’t understand. The team bus is meant for the team. Was there anything happening that some players were asked to manage on their own?"

"I think it was lacking" - Danish Kaneria credits BCCI for allowing only players in the team bus

Danish Kaneria has credited the BCCI, team management, and India head coach Gautam Gambhir for the new rule to strengthen team bonding.

He said in the same video (from 2:34 onwards):

"I think for a while the coaches and management might have shown some leniency on how they were traveling. Gautam Gambhir and team management ensured that no players would travel alone, everyone would go on the bus, and they would travel together for practice, and matches, and stay together."

"I think it was lacking. So, things have been implemented, and thumbs up on that. So, it’s great otherwise it will come under disciplinary matter," he added.

Last month, the Indian team bus left without Yashasvi Jaiswal after the star opener reportedly turned up 20 minutes later than the scheduled time of 8.30 am to catch a 10.00 am flight from Adelaide airport to Brisbane for the third Test.

Gambhir and Rohit reportedly waited in the team bus before deciding to leave without him. The team management had to arrange a car for Jaiswal, who reached the airport with a senior security officer. As per reports, BCCI had two buses to accommodate the India players and coaching staff.

