“The team combination is ruined and so is Babar Azam’s confidence” - Former cricketer slams Pakistan ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal slammed Pakistan for pushing ace batter Babar Azam to open the batting in the ongoing tri-series ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. With the injury to talented opener Saim Ayub, Pakistan were forced to come up with a make-shift opener to partner Fakhar Zaman.

Amid much speculation, the management decided to go with the experienced Babar at the top in the opening ODI of the home tri-series against New Zealand in Lahore. While the opening partnership added 52 off 60 deliveries, Babar struggled to get going before eventually being dismissed for a 23-ball 10.

It meant Pakistan were behind the scoring rate in their run-chase of 331 and eventually lost by a massive 78 runs.

Talking about the move to open with Babar, Akmal said on his YouTube channel [via TOI]:

Trending

"You are making Babar open. With this decision, the team combination is ruined, and so is Babar's confidence."

Babar Azam has not been in great form across formats, with his last century coming way back in August 2023 against Nepal in the ODI Asia Cup. The 30-year-old averages only 11 over his last five international innings.

When did Babar Azam last open the batting in ODIs before the ongoing tri-series?

Babar Azam has rarely opened the batting for Pakistan in ODIs [Credit: Getty]

Babar Azam last opened the batting for Pakistan in ODIs way back in 2015 in a series against England. The stylish batter scored four and 22 in the two innings at the top before returning to the middle-order. It was only Babar's fifth and sixth ODI, months after his international debut.

He now averages a dismal 12 at a strike rate of 61 in three innings opening the batting in ODIs. The champion batter has, however, found incredible success at No.3 in ODIs, scoring 5,416 runs at an average of 60.17 and a strike rate of over 88 in 104 innings.

It remains to be seen if Pakistan persist with Babar at the top for the remainder of the ongoing tri-series and the subsequent Champions Trophy, considering his contrasting numbers between opening and batting at No.3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️