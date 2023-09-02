"The team comes first" - Irfan Pathan explains why Virat Kohli should bat at No. 4 for India against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes Virat Kohli has to take the No. 4 spot in the Men in Bue's line-up against Pakistan in the Asia Cup in Kandy on Saturday, September 2.

Pathan wants Ishan Kishan to play in the top order and feels Kohli is more than capable of adjusting to the No. 4 spot. The former cricketer also shed light on how Ishan might struggle against spin straightaway if he bats at No. 4 and feels that the southpaw needs to be set before the spinners come into the picture.

Here's what Pathan told Star Sports about Kohli's batting position ahead of the India vs Pakistan encounter:

"People are saying that Virat Kohli shouldn't bat at No.4. But think about whether its better for Kohli to play at No.4 or Ishan to play at No.4? The team comes first. He is a great player and will take up the challenge. Let Ishan face the spinners when he is set. I feel Ishan should play in the top 3 and not at No.4."

Gautam Gambhir wants Virat Kohli to bat at No. 3

Former opener Gautam Gambhir was also present in the discussion and while he agreed with Irfan Pathan over Ishan Kishan batting in the top order, he wants Virat Kohli to stay at his No.3 position.

Gambhir feels Rohit Sharma needs to bat at No. 4 with Ishan opening with Shubman Gill. On this, he stated:

"I have said it before as well that Ishan Kishan and Shubhman Gill should open. This is not experimentation as they opened in the previous series (against WI). Rohit should bat at No.4 with Virat at No.3."

With the likes of Shreyas Iyer back from a long-term injury, India will probably want to stick to him at No. 4 and not experiment ahead of such a big challenge.