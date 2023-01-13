"The team folded after the first season and I only got paid 30% of my cash" - Steve O'Keefe on his IPL experience in 2011

Former Australian left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe has narrated a hilarious account of his experience in the IPL. The 38-year-old revealed that the team did not play as per the expectations, which is why he only received part of the payment of the agreed amount.

O'Keefe fetched $20000 from the Kochi Tuskers Kerala in the 2011 IPL auction but did not get a game throughout the tournament. The Kochi-based franchise finished eighth that year, winning only six games and losing eight before they were eliminated in the group stage.

The team was ultimately terminated and did not feature in another IPL season.

Speaking on Triple M radio, O'Keefe stated that he got only 30% of the sum he fetched in the auction and realized after the hotel costs that he had lost money by going into the IPL. He explained:

"Went over with the Kochi Tuskers on the hefty sum of US$20,000 (£16,000), didn't play a game. The team folded after the first season and I only got paid 30% of my cash, which was $6,000.

"My room bill was $7,500 because I decided to tip the bar on the last night. I got the zeros confused with the rupees. So I actually went over to the IPL and lost money."

O'Keefe did not find an IPL franchise in the auction but is one of the most renowned cricketers in the Big Bash League (BBL), having played for the Sydney Sixers from the start.

His greatest moment in international cricket came against India when he helped Australia to a 333-run Test victory by picking up 12 wickets in the match.

"I think he’ll do a great job in India" - Steve O'Keefe on Ashton Agar

Meanwhile, the Malaysian cricketer defended Ashton Agar's selection for the India tour, stating that the Sydney Test against South Africa was not the ideal game to judge the left-arm spinner. He believes Agar will be a handful on the conditions that suit him.

Speaking on SEN Mornings, O'Keefe said:

"There wasn’t a lot of turn, there were some footmarks there for Nathan Lyon but they were footmarks outside of the eye-line. To sort of judge a guy on 20 overs on what was basically a third-day pitch, which is probably when batting is at its best on the centre of the track is harsh.

"If that game had gone on for two more days, I’m sure it would have looked different. I know he’s a very, very good bowler and I think he’ll do a great job in India."

The West Australian finished with figures of 22-5-58-0 in the Sydney Test. However, the selectors have backed him to exploit the conditions in the Test series in India.

