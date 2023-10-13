"The technology favored us today" - Kagiso Rabada opens up on controversial Steve Smith dismissal in the SA vs AUS 2023 World Cup match

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada opened up on his controversial dismissal of Australian star Steve Smith in their 134-run win in Lucknow on October 12.

With Australia reeling at 50/2 in a massive run chase of 312, the delivery from Rabada skidded and jagged back in to strike Smith on his pads. While the ball appeared to be missing leg stump in the naked eye, the Proteas still went for the DRS review.

In a surprising visual, the ball tracking showed three reds, leading to the on-field decision being overturned. Smith looked visibly shocked on his way back to the pavilion.

Speaking to reporters post-game, Rabada admitted to hoping for an umpire's call despite stating his being sure of the ball not missing the stumps.

"I was hoping for the Umpire's call. Um, I. I felt as if it just skidded through. Didn't really bounce much. And as you know, Steve, he walks across his stumps. That's just his trigger. And it just from my angle and from Quinny's angle, it looked quite good, and we decided to go up and yeah, I mean, the technology favoured us today, but I thought it was close. I don't think it was as obvious as missing," Rabada said.

Steve Smith's dismissal appeared to be the final nail in Australia's coffin. The five-time World Champions collapsed to be bowled out for a dismal 177 and suffered their worst World Cup defeat.

It was also their seventh loss in their last eight ODIs, dating back to the final three games in South Africa last month.

"We knew we had to get him early" - Kagiso Rabada

Smith looked in ominous touch before his untimely dismissal.

Kagiso Rabada emphasized the importance of dismissing Steve Smith early in the Australian innings, terming him as the key player for the Aussies.

The 34-year-old, who returned to action in the ODI series against India following injury, looked in sublime form in his brief stay. Smith smashed four pristine boundaries and raced to 19 off 15 deliveries before his controversial dismissal.

"Yes. I think he was looking good. Um, he was moving really well. He could see and he's a key player for Australia. He really binds that that team together, that batting line up together, and he's always a key wicket in any format. But looking at one day cricket, he he has the ability to occupy the crease and and also, you know, score runs whilst doing so. So he was definitely a big wicket, and we knew we had to get him early," said Rabada.

Despite missing Australia's tour of South Africa last month, Smith boasts impressive numbers against the Proteas, with an average of almost 40 at a 90-strike rate in 22 outings.

A second consecutive massive defeat leaves the 2015 World Champions staring down the barrel at second to bottom on the points table.

Pat Cummins' men will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Sri Lanka in Lucknow on Monday, October 16.