"The Test series has been like a movie with every member of the Indian team being a hero"- Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag congratulated the Indian team on their historic victory in his own inimitable style.

The Indian Team made history at the Gabba on Tuesday by pulling off a stunning chase of 328 runs to beat Australia by three wickets. With the victory, the visitors won their second consecutive series win down under.

Virender Sehwag highlighted how the 4-match series was like a movie, where every Indian player rose to the fore. In his lengthy tweet, Sehwag also referred to Rishabh Pant as 'Spiderman.'

India had many players injured, but what has been injured more has been the Australian arrogance & pride.

The test series has been like a movie with every member of Indian Team being a hero & some of them Superheroes.

Spiderman Spiderman tune churaya dil ka chain @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/5psVFjp5Ww — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 19, 2021

In the first part of his congratulatory tweet, Virender Sehwag spoke about the multiple injured players in the Indian camp. He alluded to the fact that despite an injury-depleted squad, the visitors managed to beat a near full-strength Australia at their own den.

Australia had not lost a Test match at the Gabba since 1988. However, the Indian Team managed to breach that fortress after putting up a complete team performance.

During the Test, the stump mic caught Rishabh Pant singing 'Spiderman, Spiderman.' Virender Sehwag used that phrase to laud Pant.

How Rishabh Pant guided the Indian team to a memorable win in Brisbane

Rishabh Pant was the hero for the Indian Team

After Rishabh Pant's blistering knock put into on the cusp of a stunning win at the SCG, which was eventually not to be, the left-hander produced an arguably better knock in the fourth Test at the Gabba.

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 89, hitting the winning shot, to seal one of the finest away Test wins for the Indian team in their rich cricket history. The left-hander's 138-ball innings comprised nine fours and a maximum (off Nathan Lyon), as his watchful defence and calculated aggression saw the team home.