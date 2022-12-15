"The time is right for this decision" - Kane Williamson to step down as Test captain with immediate effect

New Zealand ace batter Kane Williamson has decided to step down as Test captain effective immediately, with Tim Southee to succeed him in the role. The experienced seam bowler will have opener Tom Latham as his deputy.

Southee, one of New Zealand's leading wicket-takers, has played 346 international matches and will become the country's 31st Test skipper. The right-arm seamer has captained in 22 T20 internationals, while Latham has served as vice-captain under Williamson and even stepped up as a Test captain in his absence.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS nzc.nz/news-items/wil… Kane Williamson will step down as captain of the BLACKCAPS Test side, with Tim Southee to take up the leadership mantle. Tom Latham has been confirmed as Test vice-captain, after previously leading the side in Williamson’s absence. #CricketNation Kane Williamson will step down as captain of the BLACKCAPS Test side, with Tim Southee to take up the leadership mantle. Tom Latham has been confirmed as Test vice-captain, after previously leading the side in Williamson’s absence. #CricketNation nzc.nz/news-items/wil…

Williamson, who took charge after Brendon McCullum retired in 2016, is one of the most successful captains for New Zealand statistically, having led them to 22 victories in 40 Tests. With 28 wins in 80 matches, Stephen Fleming is New Zealand's most successful Test skipper.

The crowning achievement of Williamson's tenure as Test captain came last year when he led his team to a triumph in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC). The Kiwis won the final against India at Lord's in England to become the first-ever winners of cricket's newest global event.

Under Kane Williamson's captaincy in the longest format, New Zealand achieved other notable victories, such as a Test series win over Pakistan in UAE, in 2018; and an away Test series win over England, in 2021.

However, New Zealand's form started declining after their WTC triumph. They suffered a shock loss to unfancied Bangladesh at home in a Test at Mount Maunganui.

The Kiwis also got whitewashed 3-0 by hosts England in a Test series earlier this year. These setbacks might have pushed Kane Williamson to unload the burden of captaincy from his shoulders.

The veteran batter stated that captaining New Zealand has been a privilege, but feels this is the right time to give up leadership duties in one format. With two World Cups coming in the next two years, he is looking forward to those.

As quoted by the official website, he said:

"Captaining the BLACKCAPS in Test cricket has been an incredibly special honour. Captaincy comes with an increased workload on and off the field and at this stage of my career, I feel the time is right for this decision. After discussions with NZC, we felt that continuing to captain the white-ball formats was preferable with two World Cups in the next two years."

Williamson continued:

"I’m excited to support Tim as captain and Tom as vice-captain. Having played with both of them for most of my career, I’m confident they’ll do a great job. Playing for the BLACKCAPS and contributing in all three formats is my number one priority and I’m looking forward to the cricket we have ahead.”

One of the most prolific run-getters of the current generation, Kane Williamson has struggled for some time now, with injuries forcing him to miss a few Tests. His last Test ton came in January 2021, against the West Indies.

"He’s certainly led from the front with his own performances" - Gary Stead on Kane Williamson

Gary Stead. (Image Credits: Getty)

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead paid tributes to Kane Williamson by recalling his team's success in the first cycle of the World Test Championship under him. Stead hopes to see the veteran enjoy success with the bat moving forward.

"Kane’s guided the Test team through an immensely successful period which is testament to his ability to bring people together and work towards a common goal. He’s certainly led from the front with his own performances and that was very much the case during our push to win the World Test Championship.

"We hope by lessening his workload we can continue to see the best of Kane Williamson for longer on the international stage, and we know he will remain a key leader in this group."

New Zealand's upcoming tour of Pakistan will be their first since 2003. The first Test in a two-match series will start on December 26th.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Cricket.

Poll : 0 votes