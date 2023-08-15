"The tricolour means more than words can ever convey" - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli lead wishes on 77th Independence Day

India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day today to commemorate the nation’s independence from the United Kingdom on 15th August 1947. The day marked the transfer of power from the Britishers to the Indian Constituent Assembly.

India attained independence following nearly a two-century-long fight against the British. The national holiday is observed with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and cultural events.

On special occasion, Indian cricketers took to social media to express their love for the nation.

Legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted:

“I love my India. Wishing all my fellow Indians across the world a very happy Independence Day.”

Sachin Tendulkar's wish for fans on I-Day.

India captain Rohit Sharma wrote on Twitter:

“The tricolour means more than words can ever convey. Happy Independence Day.”

Rohit Sharma posted a greeting for fans on the auspicious day.

Former India captain Virat Kohli, who is followed by 57.3 million on Twitter, wrote:

“Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind.”

Virat Kohli dropped a simple message on Twitter.

Here's how other cricketers celebrated Independence Day

India's two-time World Cup hero Gautam Gambhir shared a video on Instagram, with the caption:

“Ishq ka toh pata nahi, par jo tumse hai woh kisi aur se nahi! [I don't know about love, but what is from you is not from anyone else] Jai Hind”

Former India captain Mithali Raj shared a message on Twitter:

“From every corner of our glorious nation, we come together as one to celebrate the essence of being Indian. May our tri-colour always fly high. Jai Hind.”

Mithali Raj wished fans with special message on Twitter.

Legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami tweeted:

“From the struggles of past to the progress of today, let's honor our journey as a nation. On this 77th Independence Day, let's remember our roots and sow the seeds of a brighter future.”

Legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami's wish for her fans on I-Day.

Former India captain Shikhar Dhawan wrote on Instagram:

“Wishing everyone a joyful and proud Independence Day! Let's honor the sacrifices of our heroes and work together to build a brighter future for our incredible nation. Jai Hind!”

KL Rahul tweeted:

“A big salute to every brave and unsung hero. May freedom always reign.”

KL Rahul, who is likely to make his comeback in Asia Cup, also shared greetings on Twiter.

Kuldeep Yadav shared an Instagram story with the caption:

“May our nation reach greater heights.”

Kuldeep Yadav shared an Instagram story filled with pride.

On the professional front, Team India will next be in action during the three-match T20I series in Ireland, led by Jasprit Bumrah, who will make his national comeback after one year.

The Men in Blue will play their opening game in Dublin on August 18.

India squad for T20Is against Ireland: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan