"The turnaround started in 2014 when MS Dhoni had just retired" - R Ashwin on India's transformation in red-ball cricket

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reflected on India's transformation as a Test side over nearly a decade. India have qualified for the second World Test Championship (WTC) final in a row. They lost the first one against New Zealand and will face Australia in the second this year.

Team India won 10 out of 18 Tests in the latest WTC cycle to finish second on the points table with 58.80 win percent. They have made giant strides in the world of Test cricket since Virat Kohli took over the leadership from MS Dhoni at the end of 2014.

The subcontinent side have been unbeaten in the 16 bilateral series at home in the last decade. They have won back-to-back Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia (2018-19 and 2020-21).

Ravichandran Ashwin, meanwhile, has been one of the few players to play in the Test side for more than a decade. He recently shared his thoughts on India's journey nearly a decade after MS Dhoni hanged his boots from Test cricket in 2014. In a video posted on BCCI's official website (recorded after the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023), Ashwin said:

"Look I think it's been a wonderful journey for everybody inside the Test team. There have been a lot of players who have played for the last decade also. The turnaround started in 2014-15 (when) MS Dhoni had just retired and we all had played probably 20-30 Tests."

He added:

"Pretty early on we had to start our journey on our own, it's never easy without the seniors, but I can comfortably say that all the efforts we have put in have really come to fruition over the last two cycles of WTC. We are qualifying for the second time on the trot."

"Hopefully we should lift the trophy" - Mohammed Shami on WTC final

India are scheduled to play table leaders Australia in the WTC 2021-23 final at the Kia Oval in London from June 7 to 11. This will be the second time in a row for the Asian giants to reach the final of the restructured ICC event.

They ended as the runners-up to New Zealand in the previous edition. Kane Williamson's men defeated India in the 2019-2021 final by eight wickets in Southampton to win the inaugural WTC title.

Speaking about how India can bounce back their experience of losing the WTC final in the upcoming marquee game, pace bowler Mohammed Shami said:

"It's a great feeling as we have qualified for both the finals of WTC. I feel last time we made some mistakes but this time we are well prepared for it. The best thing is there is no home team benefit for them. Hopefully, we should lift this trophy."

Reports have suggested that the first batch of the 20-member Indian contingent has left for England on Tuesday (May 23) in order to start preparations for the WTC final.

Poll : 0 votes