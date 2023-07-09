"The only two guys part of the last test we played at Dominica in 2011" - Virat Kohli recalls moment via picture with head coach Rahul Dravid

Virat Kohli shared a photograph with Team India head coach Rahul Dravid at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, ahead of the team's first Test versus the West Indies.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kohli described the duo as the only two members from India's 2011 tour of the West Indies, where they happened to play a Test in Dominica. He also expressed his gratitude at how the journey has brought him and Dravid back to the venue, albeit in different capacities.

Kohli captioned the post:

"The only two guys part of the last test we played at Dominica in 2011. Never imagined the journey would bring us back here in different capacities. Highly grateful."

Here's a look at the picture of Dravid and Kohli, which was shared by the latter:

It is worth noting that India's Test tour of West Indies in 2011 marked Kohli's debut series in the longest format of the game. The third Test was played in Dominica, and it was incidentally the first ever at the venue.

India were in a dominant position for a good part of the Test, with Kohli scoring 30 in his only hit out in the middle and Dravid contributing 5 and an unbeaten 34. Despite India having seven wickets in hand and requiring just 86 more runs, captains MS Dhoni and Daren Sammy called time on the Test, as it ended in a draw.

India play West Indies in 1st Test in Dominica on July 12

Having suffered a humbling at the hands of Australia in the World Test Championship final at The Oval in London last month, Team India will look to return to winning ways when they face the West Indies in the first Test in Dominica on Wednesday, July 12.

With Mohammed Shami rested and the duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav dropped, an opportunity could open up for the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mukesh Kumar to make their debut, while Jaydev Unadkat could also get a go.

The series marks Rohit Sharma's first overseas assignment as Test captain, having missed the tour of Bangladesh last year with an injury. West Indies will be led by opener Kraigg Brathwaite, with the two-Test series carrying points for the WTC cycle of 2023-25.

Will India win their fifth consecutive Test series on Caribbean shores? Have your say in the comments section below!

