"The only way he could have gotten out was a run-out" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rishabh Pant's knock in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Rishabh Pant for playing a crucial knock in the third Test against England. He opined that a run-out was the only way the wicketkeeper-batter could have gotten out.

Pant scored 74 runs off 112 balls and was run out by a Ben Stokes direct hit in India's first innings. The visitors were bowled out for 387 in their first innings at Lord's, the same as England's first-innings score, with the hosts ending Day 3 (Saturday, July 12) at two for no loss in their second innings.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that Pant might have gotten run out, but played a valuable knock before that.

"Rishabh Pant, one more time. The only way he could have gotten out was a run-out. He keeps you on the tenterhooks. It seems like he can change the game, get out anytime, or hit a lot. However, he continues to play those valuable knocks," he said (9:45).

Chopra concurred with Ravichandran Ashwin that the Indian wicketkeeper-batter cannot be compared with Adam Gilchrist.

"How well he batted. He accelerates whenever he wishes, and he has got a good defense. Ashwin also said that he shouldn't be compared with Gilchrist because Gilchrist was a smasher, but Pant is a smasher with a strong defense," he observed.

To conclude, Chopra pointed out that experts won't be able to understand Pant. He reasoned that the way the Indian Test vice-captain reads the game is very different from anybody else.

"He always believes that he can spoil the bowler's line and length by stepping out" - RP Singh praises Rishabh Pant's knock in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Rishabh Pant struck eight fours and two sixes during his 74-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

Reviewing the game on Sony Sports, former India pacer RP Singh praised Rishabh Pant's shot selection, highlighting that the left-handed batter tries to make the bowlers lose their line and length by stepping out.

"When he came to bat, I felt he would hold himself back a little and think about building a partnership. However, his shot selection was good. He always believes that he can spoil the bowler's line and length by stepping out. Once he is able to hit shots like that, his batting comes to the fore," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the field settings and short-pitched bowling didn't impact Pant's strokeplay, highlighting that the 27-year-old rises to the occasion in challenging situations.

"He defended a lot of balls today. When an in-and-out field was placed, and the attempt was to trap Rishabh Pant with bouncers, he hit a six there too. He has shot-making ability and executes them well. We feel he needs to improve a few things, but Rishabh Pant is like that. He comes to the fore when there is a challenge." Singh observed.

Pant walked out to bat when India were reduced to 107/3 on Day 2. He added 141 runs for the fourth wicket with KL Rahul (100 off 177) to bail his side out of a slight spot of bother.

