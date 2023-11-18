"The only way India can lose this World Cup is through their mistakes" - Yuvraj Singh ahead of IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh believes that if the Men in Blue play to their potential and continue the way they have, they should win the 2023 World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have been on an unbeaten run in the World Cup so far, winning all their ten games. Yuvraj believes the hosts will be confident to overcome the final hurdle and clinch the title.

Speaking to Sports Tak ahead of India vs Australia final, here's what Yuvraj Singh had to say:

"Given how India's graph has been in the World Cup, I don't think they will perform badly. The only way India can lose this World Cup is through their mistakes. I feel they are high on confidence at the moment."

He further added:

"Australia dominated the 2003 World Cup and although we played well and reached the final, Australia dominated us. This time, I feel India have dominated the tournament. Australia will need to play their best cricket in the final, or else they have no chance against India."

Yuvraj Singh on Australia's big-match temperament

Yuvraj Singh opined about the one thing that India need to be careful in the final and that is the big match temperament of the Aussies. He shed light on how the Men in Yellow got over the line against South Africa in such a high pressure semifinal.

On this, Yuvraj stated:

"Australia know how to handle pressure. They have won the World Cup so many times. Even in the semifinal against South Africa, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc showed great composure as batters even when their specialist batters were all out. They win big matches because they have that big match temperament."

Yuvraj was a part of the Indian team that lost to Australia in the 2003 World Cup final. The hosts would certainly want to cap off an incredible tournament by avenging that loss from 20 years ago.