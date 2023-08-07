"The way he played in the Big Bash, that's something we want to see replicated" - Bailey confirms Smith will open the innings in South Africa T20Is

Steve Smith's short, yet effective stint in the 2022-23 Big Bash League (BBL) has led to his revival in the T20 format. After being on the sidelines of the 2022 T20 World Cup on home soil, the ace batter will open the innings during Australia's upcoming tour of South Africa.

The former Australia captain scored 346 runs in just five matches for the Sydney Sixers at a strike rate of 174.75. He also scored successive centuries to make his case as an opening batter after Aaron Finch's departure. The series against South Africa marks the first avenue for skipper Mitchell Marsh to try a new combination in the build-up to the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Cricket Australia (CA) selection chairman George Bailey confirmed that Smith will indeed open the innings, perhaps with the in-form Matthew Short.

"He'll open in South Africa and I guess he's the one guy out of those multi-format players who are heading across that we wanted to give that opportunity," he told reporters.

"It was pretty exhilarating, his innings in the Big Bash, and highlighted his skillset and what he can do. The way he played in the Big Bash, that's something we want to see replicated internationally, so it's important that he gets an opportunity to have a crack at that," Bailey continued.

Steve Smith is yet to open the innings for Australia in T20Is. Prior to his 2022-23 stint with the Sydney Sixers, he opened the innings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) across the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The right-handed batter scored successive fifties, to begin with, but followed it up with a string of poor scores. He scored 166 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 138.33 while opening the batting.

"He was really keen to come across and be a part of that" - George Bailey on Steve Smith's promotion to the top

Steve Smith was recently seen in the 2023 Ashes, where he ended as Australia's second-highest run-scorer behind Usman Khawaja.

Australia have named the squad for the South Africa series and a preliminary squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup as well. Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the South Africa series due to an injury, while Mitchell Marsh will lead Australia for the first time.

Excited to see Smith translate his BBL exploits onto the international stage, George Bailey said:

"He was really keen to come across and be a part of that, and that may mean that he has a rest in a couple of the one-dayers … to make sure he's fresh and can impact the one-day game as much as we want through the World Cup, he's such an important player for us there as well. But certainly excited to see him bring that Big Bash opening outlook into that role internationally."

Australia are scheduled to play three T20Is and five ODIs against the Proteas, beginning from August 30 onwards.