The way Ravindra Jadeja was performing, it was very difficult to find a place in the Indian team: Axar Patel

Axar Patel has admitted that Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliant performances made it extremely difficult for any other left-arm spinner to find a place in the Indian team.

Axar Patel made his international debut for India in an ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka back in 2014. However, he has only played 38 ODIs and 12 T20Is till date. He then went on to make his Test debut against England earlier this year after Jadeja was ruled out due to injury.

Asked why he has played so few games for India despite making his debut seven years back, Axar Patel believes Team India's set team combination made it difficult for him to break into the playing XI. He told The Indian Express:

“I don’t feel I was lacking anything. Unfortunately, I was injured and lost my place in the ODIs. In Tests, [Ravindra] Jadeja and [Ravichandran] Ashwin were doing well. The way Jadeja was performing, it was very hard for any other left-arm spin all-rounder to find a place. The wrist spinners – Kuldeep (Yadav) and (Yuzvendra) Chahal – were doing well. It was due to the team combination that I was out. When I got a chance, I just tried to prove myself.”

While the left arm spinner made a belated Test debut against England and even played in the subsequent T20Is, Axar Patel hasn’t played an ODI since October 2017. Admitting that he does get frustrated at times due to lack of opportunities, the 27-year-old added that he has learnt to become patient.

“I don’t get easily frustrated. I was part of the India A side and was in the scheme of things. It was about grabbing my chances. There were days when I did get frustrated; I was doing well but was not finding a place. But there are many players who are performing in domestic cricket but can’t get a break because the players in the Indian team are performing well. It is important to wait for your time and when a chance comes, just grab it,” Axar Patel added.

I take inputs from seniors and try to improve my bowling: Axar Patel

One of the reasons behind Axar Patel having to wait so long to make his Test debut was because several critics believe his bowling is too dependent on the conditions on offer. The Gujarat all-rounder, though, disagreed with the observation. Countering the argument, he pointed out:

“I have played in all conditions. It depends on how consistent I’m. My bowling is different from others, I bowl with pace and bowl quicker ones. I can add that ball which can spin [more] and I’m practising it. Whenever I meet any senior player, be it Anilbhai (Kumble) or Ashwin, I ask them what more I can do. I take inputs and try to improve my bowling.”

Having tasted success at home against England, Axar Patel will face a greater challenge when he comes up against the same opponents in a five-match away Test series.