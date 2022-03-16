"The way Rizwan played in the end was outstanding to save the game" - Babar Azam after thrilling draw against Australia

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan produced a monumental effort with the bat to save the 2nd Test against Australia in Karachi on Wednesday.

The day started with the Aussies needing eight wickets to go 1-0 up in the series but they managed only five scalps. Babar Azam added 200+ runs with Abdullah Shafique before sharing another crucial stand with Rizwan to salvage a draw.

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan Without question I think @babarazam258 is the best all round Batter in the World right now .. Brilliant across all the formats .. #PAKvAUS .. Without question I think @babarazam258 is the best all round Batter in the World right now .. Brilliant across all the formats .. #PAKvAUS ..

Babar Azam showered high praise on Rizwan, who is getting better with each passing game. Speaking at the post-match ceremony, he said:

"The way Rizwan played in the end was outstanding as well to save the game. To be honest, we did not plan a lot about the chase, we thought that we will play positive. I thought to play for as long as I could as the team needed it from me."

While Babar Azam missed his maiden double-century by four runs, Mohammad Rizwan ensured he stayed till the end to take Pakistan through. The 27-year-old old batted for a record 425 deliveries for his 196 runs to take the game deep. Rizwan then saw the game through with a gritty 104-run innings from 177 balls.

Speaking of Pakistan's strategy going into the fifth day, the No. 8 Test batter in the world admitted that their focus was to play as many sessions as possible. He went on to add:

"The plan was simple that we have to bat throughout, session by session., We wanted to build partnerships and continue it. The team showed effort and it was great. We had the belief and we stuck to that. We had complete focus that we will play how many ever sessions we have to."

"Babar and I had planned to go for the chase" - Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan save a thrilling Test

29-year-old Rizwan, who has grown leaps and bounds, revealed that the team had planned to go in for the kill. However, they decided against this owing to the old ball. Rizwan stated:

"Obviously, batting five sessions against a top team is a big thing. The way Australia put up an effort, it was outstanding as well. They kept playing with confidence. Babar and I had planned to go for the chase but it was an old ball and we had to play through. The plan was simple, we have to play five sessions. Abdullah Shafique and Babar played brilliantly."

Praising his captain, Rizwan said batting for two days against a top Aussie side is no easy task. He added:

"Everyone knows that Babar Azam is a top-class player and I do not need to say a lot about him. It was not easy to bat two days and Australia always plays to win."

With the series tied at 0-0, fans are in for a stellar finish when Pakistan and Australia lock horns in the final Test in Lahore, which starts on March 21.

