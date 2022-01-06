Women's Ashes preponed ahead of ODI World Cup

There has been a rejig to the women’s Ashes schedule, with the tournament now beginning a week earlier than planned. Cricket Australia (CA) and the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that the multi-format series will now begin on January 20th, a week earlier than originally planned.

The multi-format series will begin with three T20Is in Adelaide, followed by the only Test which will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Manuka Oval will also host the first match of the three-match ODI series before the contingent moves to Melbourne to conclude the tour.

The decision has been taken to allow the teams sufficient time to travel to New Zealand and complete a mandatory 10-day quarantine period ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup, beginning in March.

Updates have also been made to the Australia A vs England A schedule, which will run in parallel with the senior side. The ECB confirmed that no changes have been made with regards to England Women's travel plans. The whole traveling party will leave by a charter flight on Friday January 7, as planned earlier.

Commonwealth Bank Women's Ashes v England schedule and squads

Jan 20: First T20, Adelaide Oval (2 points)

Jan 22: Second T20, Adelaide Oval (2 points)

Jan 23: Third T20, Adelaide Oval (2 points)

Jan 27-30: Test match, Manuka Oval (4 points)

Feb 3: First ODI, Manuka Oval (2 points)

Feb 6: Second ODI, Junction Oval (2 points)

Feb 8: Third ODI, Junction Oval (2 points)

Our 2022 Women's Ashes squad!

England squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Maia Bouchier and Charlie Dean, both of whom made their England debuts earlier this year against New Zealand, have been named in the squad. Meanwhile, Australia are due to announce their squad next week.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava