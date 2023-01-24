"The worry of being dropped doesn't enter their minds"- Sunil Gavaskar on young talent in Indian cricket

Former Indian legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar has heaped praise on youngsters coming through the ranks in Indian cricket of late. The likes of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan smashing double centuries at such a young age speaks volumes about the fearless brand of cricket that they play.

Gavaskar feels that more than being fearless, these youngsters are not worried about being dropped from the national team. He feels that these players know that if they have one good IPL season, they will be back in the national reckoning.

In a column that Sunil Gavaskar wrote for Mid-Day, here's what he had to say about the young blood in Indian cricket:

"The worry of being dropped from the national team doesn’t enter their minds as they have the cushion of an IPL contract. When being dropped from the national team is not a worry then a player can go out and play bindaas cricket for there’s always the IPL with its minimum 14 matches in which to make people forget the international failures."

Ishan Kishan @ishankishan51 I cannot put into words what I’m feeling right now but I’ll try. I’m overwhelmed by the love, the messages, the wishes. This is an innings that will stay in my heart forever, a day that I won’t forget, and these moments that I’ll always carry with me. Thank you for everything I cannot put into words what I’m feeling right now but I’ll try. I’m overwhelmed by the love, the messages, the wishes. This is an innings that will stay in my heart forever, a day that I won’t forget, and these moments that I’ll always carry with me. Thank you for everything 🇮🇳 https://t.co/xlNzuWxA4w

Sunil Gavaskar gives valuable advice to young Indian batters

Sunil Gavaskar feels that although Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan played those incredible knocks to bring their respective double-hundreds, they shouldn't let this success get to their heads and make them complacent.

On this, he stated:

"In the last one month or so, there have been two double centuries cracked by Indian batsmen in one-day internationals. Both were magnificent innings by young men brimming with confidence and with a huge future ahead of them. They are in their early 20s, so what they make of the future is entirely up to them. Will they keep their head and feet on the ground after these stupendous knocks or are they going to get carried away so much that they think that all that they have to do is to just turn up at the crease and the runs will flow by automatically?"

