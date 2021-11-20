"Their away performances are just like it used to be 15 years back"- Inzamam-ul-Haq slams Bangladesh 

Former Pakistani skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has come down hard on the Bangladesh cricket team over their unsuccessful results away from home. The 51-year old has opined that Bangladesh's away performances are still similar to what it used to be 15 years ago.

Inzamam feels they have harmed their own chances of competing abroad by making slow pitches in Bangladesh.

Following Pakistan's win against Bangladesh in the first T20I, he posted a video on his official YouTube channel, 'Inzamam-ul-Haq The Match Winner'. You can watch his video below:

In his video, Inzamam slammed Bangladesh and lamented that they haven't learned much from their poor T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. He feels that apart from winning an odd ODI away from home, the Bangladeshi team has not done well on foreign turf. He said:

"I thought Bangladesh would've learnt something from their poor World Cup performances. That maybe they will make better pitches or play better cricket. They've been playing cricket for the last 15-20 years and their away performances are just like it used to be 15 years back. It's like winning an odd ODI once in a blue moon and nothing else."

The Tigers were one of the poorest teams during the recent T20 World Cup in the UAE, losing all their matches in the Super 12s.

Bangladesh seem desolated away from home because they make pathetic pitches in their country: Inzamam-ul-Haq

South Africa v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Low bounce and sluggish surfaces have become synonymous with Bangladeshi pitches. Teams like Australia and New Zealand have found it extremely difficult to survive on these kinds of surfaces.

In his review, the former Pakistani cricketer pointed out that whenever Bangladesh play outside their country, they seem 'desolated'. He added that by making 'pathetic pitches', they are preventing the development of their own cricketers. Inzamam said:

"It was a typical match (1st T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan) in Bangladeshi conditions. We've seen this over the years. Teams like Australia and other found it extremely difficult to win in Bangladesh. But as soon as Bangladesh plays outside of their country, they seem desolated."

"They were nowhere to be seen in the recent World Cup. And this is because they make absolutely pathetic pitches in their country. They don't even give their players a chance to groom and feel satisfied just by winning matches in Bangladesh. I'm extremely disappointed to see this," Inzamam concluded.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

After winning the first T20I by four wickets, Pakistan will look to clinch the series when the two teams meet in Dhaka for the second T20I later today (November 20).

Edited by Diptanil Roy