"Their Crawley became our Akash Deep" - Indian legend's hilarious claim ahead of Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

R Ashwin made a funny comment on Team India pacer Akash Deep's time-wasting tactics on Day 4 of the side's ongoing Lord's Test against England in London. The fast bowler was sent to bat at No. 5 as a nightwatchman after the visitors lost three early wickets while chasing the 193-run target.

It is worth mentioning that England opener Zak Crawley also did something similar towards the end of Day 3. England walked out to bat in the final moments of the day, and the batter wasted time to ensure that England had to face just one over before Stumps.

Ashwin hilariously remarked that while India's No. 10 batter Akash hoped to survive by wasting time, it was an English opening batter who had to resort to it. Speaking in the latest YouTube video of his channel, 'Ash ki Baat', he said (from 11:29):

"Everyone does this. Crawley did it, and today Akash Deep did it. There is only one difference, their Crawley became out Akash Deep. Crawley wasted time, Akash Deep did the same. Their opener did it, while it was our No. 10 who did it."

Reacting to Team India's physio putting a tape across Akash's thigh towards the end of the day, Ashwin said (from 10:48):

"Akash Deep was hit on the inner thigh. Our physio, Yogesh Parmar, came and started taping it. I laughed a lot seeing him tape that, at least use the spray. It was very funny."

Akash ultimately failed to remain unbeaten as he was dismissed by England captain Ben Stokes. India finished 58/4 as Stumps. They still need 135 runs for victory, while six wickets will seal victory for England.

"Has not really put that spot to bed" - R Ashwin on Karun Nair's performance in ENG vs IND 2025 series

Karun Nair returned to India's Test team after eight years, being picked for the England tour. He batted at No. 6 in the opening encounter but was promoted to No. 3 for the second and third Tests.

R Ashwin pointed out that the 33-year-old has got off to impressive starts but has failed to convert them into big scores. He registered scores of 40 and 14 in the ongoing Lord's Test.

Suggesting that a match-winning half-century in the run chase would have done wonders for Karun, Ashwin said in the same video (from 17:00):

"Karun Nair has not made a big score, but still, he has looked good. He has made close to 150-200 runs. I really was hoping for Karun to come good. Had he won this game by scoring a fifty, it would have been a real turnaround. Karun has batted well in pockets, but has not really put that spot to bed. Even today, he left a straight ball; it is about pressure.":

Karun has scored 131 runs across six innings in the series at an underwhelming average of 21.83.

