“Their failure forced India to settle for 30-40 fewer runs” – Wasim Jaffer on Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer wants India’s middle-order batters Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav to step up in the do-or-die match against New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday (November 27).

He feels that the duo’s failures forced India to settle for 30-40 fewer runs in the first ODI, which they lost by seven wickets.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said:

“India’s middle order – Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav – They must do well. Their failure forced India to settle for 30-40 fewer runs, especially in the last game. The players must perform for India because the series is on the line.”

He added:

“If we look to score 320, we can reach 340-350 because we have such batters.”

For the uninitiated, openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill gave the middle order the perfect platform after their century partnership in the opener. However, Pant and Suryakumar departed cheaply for scores of 15 and four, leaving India at 160/4 in a spot of bother in the 33rd over. Luckily, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, and Washington Sundar took the team’s total to a par score of 306/7.

In response, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and middle-order batter Tom Latham shared a double-century partnership (unbeaten 221) for the fourth wicket to guide the hosts to victory with 17 balls to spare.

“Whichever team wins the toss will opt to chase” – Jaffer

Jaffer further mentioned that the toss would play a significant factor owing to the shorter dimensions of the ground.

Speaking on the same show, he said:

“Toss is very important. There is no doubt about it. Whichever team wins the toss will opt to chase. Again, it’s a small ground – Hamilton.”

Meanwhile, the weather is likely to play a spoilsport at the venue. According to metoffice.gov.uk, there is a 60-70 percent chance of rain in Hamilton, New Zealand on Sunday. Unlike T20Is, the two teams will hope for a complete game.

Even if it doesn’t rain, the cloud cover will aid the bowlers during the first hour.

Shikhar Dhawan and Co. must bounce back strongly to avoid another ODI series loss in New Zealand after 2019. Team India are likely to include a sixth bowling option in their playing XI, which they lacked in Auckland.

Team India have only won once out of their seven matches against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton and their only victory came in 2019.

