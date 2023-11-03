"Their onslaught could become impossible to stop" - Shoaib Akhtar in awe of Team India as they progress to 2023 World Cup semi-finals

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar recently praised India's fast bowlers, stating that they have been extremely lethal in the 2023 World Cup. The "Rawalpindi Express" believes the Men in Blue could prove to be unstoppable in this World Cup.

Team India demolished Sri Lanka in their 2023 World Cup clash on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium. After racking up 357 in the first innings, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj hunted in packs to skittle the Lankans out for 55. It marked their seventh win in a row and continued their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Akhtar pointed out India's ruthlessness against Sri Lanka, stating:

"India is becoming a ruthless side. Their onslaught could become impossible to stop. But my wish is that India should start celebrating their fast bowlers. Because today, there was excitement at every single ball in Wankhede."

Both Bumrah and Siraj struck with the first deliveries of their spells. Later, Mohammed Shami came in and piled in more misery on Kusal Mendis and Co., taking five wickets in just five overs. Bumrah and Siraj shared four scalps between them, while Ravindra Jadeja took the final one.

"I really hope they stay fit till the end" - Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Akhtar also observed that Bumrah is the one who allows the other two fast bowlers to bowl with freedom and be lethal. The 48-year-old added:

"I was personally happy for Mohammed Shami. His rhythm is back. In three matches, he has got 14 wickets. Siraj is also steaming in. Bumrah is lethal. He is the one who allowed the other two to bowl with freedom. Bumrah is very lethal and his skillet is amazing. I really hope they stay fit till the end."

The Men in Blue became the first team to progress to the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup. Rohit Sharma and Co. have two more matches to go against South Africa (November 5) and the Netherlands (November 12).