"Their situation is like Pakistan" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's performance in WPL 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) home campaign in WPL 2025 has been as bad as Pakistan's in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He pointed out that the Women's Premier League defending champions have been on a losing spree since they started playing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB started their WPL 2025 campaign with back-to-back wins against the Gujarat Giants (GG) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Vadodara. However, they have lost their next three games against the Mumbai Indians (MI), the UP Warriorz (UPW) and GG in Bengaluru.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that Smriti Mandhana and company have endured a dismal run since the start of the Bengaluru leg of WPL 2025.

"RCB are the defending champions. They played extremely well last year and lifted the trophy. They didn't play well the year before that. They started the tournament very well this year. They chased 200. They were outstanding. However, then the Vadodara leg ended, they reached the RCB ground, and haven't won a single match since," he said (10:50).

"They lost in the Super Over when the match got tied. Obviously, there is a slight disadvantage of the toss as they are getting to bat first, but you want to start winning at some stage. Their situation is like Pakistan. Their home doesn't suit them, and this happens with their men's team as well," Chopra added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the RCB fans support their team irrespective of the results.

"The entire ground is completely filled in both their men's and women's matches. Harmanpreet (Kaur) had to put her fingers in her ears as the crowd was so loud in the RCB-MI match. They win my heart as this is loyalty. There is no give and take in that relationship," Chopra observed.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are placed third in the WPL 2025 points table. A win against the Delhi Capitals in their final league game at home on Saturday (March 1) could help climb above the Mumbai Indians into second position.

"I am waiting for them to leave from here and go to Lucknow, so that they start winning at least" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's indifferent WPL 2025 record in Bengaluru

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face the UP Warriorz in their only WPL 2025 game in Lucknow. [P/C: WPLT20/X]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra expressed hope that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru enjoy better returns away from home in their last two WPL 2025 games.

"I am waiting for them to leave from here and go to Lucknow, so that they start winning at least. The team is good. Nothing is lacking in the team. With Danni Wyatt-Hodge coming in, the team is looking even better, but they are not winning. I really hope that when they leave the Chinnaswamy ground and go to Lucknow, maybe we will say 'muskuraiye' there," he said (12:15).

After Saturday's clash against the Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru, RCB will square off against the UP Warriorz in Lucknow on March 8. They will finish their league phase engagements with a clash against the Mumbai Indians in Mumbai three days later.

