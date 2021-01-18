"Their tactics haven’t been good enough" - Shane Warne critical of Tim Paine after Australia's struggles in the field

Shane Warne has criticized some of Tim Paine's tactics in the field during the third and fourth Tests between India and Australia.

While he was on commentary on day four of the fourth Test, Shane Warne said that he was surprised at some of Paine's decisions over the course of the series.

"I think at times their tactics haven’t been good enough, and I suppose that’s got to come down to Tim Paine as captain. Why hasn’t he done certain things? He hasn’t had the best time behind the stumps. But it’s also the bowlers, it’s not just the captain. The bowlers are allowed to say what fields they want, what tactics they want. I’ve been surprised at Australia’s tactics, particularly yesterday and in Sydney at times."

Tim Paine has recently come under a bit of criticism, with Sunil Gavaskar claiming that he is not good enough to captain Australia. There have also been claims that his time in the Australia team could be coming to an end, especially if the hosts fail to win the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

"I think India has been the best team in this series" - Shane Warne on Australia's woes

India have pushed Australia all the way in the Border-Gavaskar trophy

Shane Warne also said that India have been the better team over the four-match Test series. Despite being without Virat Kohli for the final three Tests and having an unenviable amount of injuries, India actually stand a great chance of retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

"I think India has been the best team in this series, but I think Australia has had so many opportunities to win this series, they just haven’t taken them," Warne said.

Australia, on the other hand, have paid the price for failing to make the most of their opportunities. And if they fail to win the fourth Test, they will only have themselves to blame.

