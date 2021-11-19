"Their weakness lies in their batting"- Saba Karim discusses New Zealand woes ahead of the 2nd T20I against India

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim has pointed out that New Zealand's area of concern lies in their batting department. The former Indian keeper feels that without skipper Kane Williamson and Devon Conway, the Kiwi batting unit looks rather inexperienced.

During the first T20I, despite losing Daryl Mitchell in the very first over, New Zealand actually did well for the next 12 overs. With a partnership of 109 runs between veteran Martin Guptill and young Mark Chapman, things were looking great for the Kiwis. However, a middle order collapse saw the Black Caps score only 52 runs in the last seven overs.

With the second T20I only a few hours away, former Indian cricketer Saba Karim discussed New Zealand's woes on YouTube channel 'Khelneeti Hindi Cricket Podcast'.

The 54-year old mentioned that the absence of Kane Williamson and Devon Conway has hugely impacted the Kiwi batting unit, especially the middle-order. He also pondered upon Glenn Phillips' extended poor run of form. While citing the Kiwis' batting as their weakness, Karim said:

"The New Zealand team's weakness lies in their batting. Because neither there is Kane Williamson nor is there Devon Conway. They both bat at the no.3 and no.4 position where they played an exceptional role and their absence made a huge impact in the previous match."

"They played Mark Chapman and he batted well and after that there was Glenn Phillips who we saw struggling both in the World Cup and even now. So, there is a weakness in the team," he added.

Kiwi skipper and modern-day legend Kane Williamson opted to miss the white-ball series in order to prepare for the Test series. Devon Conway, the explosive left-hander, missed out on the New Zealand tour to India due to a self-inflicted broken hand.

Hope to see an improvement in New Zealand's fielding from the last game: Saba Karim

India v New Zealand - T20 International

Karim, who has 35 international caps for India, also pointed out that the Kiwi unit needs to raise their level of fielding ahead of the second T20I.

Although the Black Caps' bowlers did exceptionally well to get back into the game at the fag end of the innings, their fielding was underwhelming. Boult, during the 15th over, dropped a sitter at the deep fine-leg. Southee was first to acknowledge that his side had an off day on the field during the first T20I.

While citing that New Zealand's fielding let them down in the last game, Karim hoped to see a better fielding show from the Kiwi side. He said:

"One improvement which I am expecting from the New Zealand team is their fielding which seemed to have fallen down in the last match. I hope to see an improvement there."

The second T20I encounter between India and New Zealand will be played in Ranchi later today. (November 19). The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

BCCI @BCCI



Fans in Ranchi welcomed It was time for goodbye Jaipur & hello Ranchi 👋Fans in Ranchi welcomed #TeamIndia with smiles on the eve of the 2nd @Paytm #INDvNZ T20I 🙂👍 It was time for goodbye Jaipur & hello Ranchi 👋Fans in Ranchi welcomed #TeamIndia with smiles on the eve of the 2nd @Paytm #INDvNZ T20I 🙂👍 https://t.co/0I9hmBtXFX

Edited by Parimal