  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • ICC Champions Trophy 2025
  • “Then you should go to a modelling competition” - Indian legend’s brutal counter over Rohit Sharma’s fitness ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

“Then you should go to a modelling competition” - Indian legend’s brutal counter over Rohit Sharma’s fitness ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Mar 04, 2025 09:52 IST
New Zealand v India - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Rohit dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons on the eve of the semifinal against Australia [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has rejected the notion of skipper Rohit Sharma being unfit ahead of the crucial 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia in Dubai on March 4. Gavaskar's comments were a response to Congress National Spokesperson Shama Mohamed's controversial statement calling Rohit 'fat for a sportsperson' on Monday, March 3.

Ad

Rohit is looking to lead India to back-to-back ICC titles after the Men in Blue went on an unbeaten run to clinch the 2024 T20 World Cup. The champion batter is India's fourth leading run-scorer in ODIs with over 11,000 runs at an average of 48.74 and a strike rate of 92.80 in 271 matches.

Talking about the criticism of Rohit's fitness in an interview with India Today, Gavaskar said:

"I have always said, if you want only slim guys, then you should go to a modelling competition and pick all the models. It’s not about that. It’s about how well you can play cricket. We talked about Sarfaraz Khan—he was vilified for a long time because he was on the heavier side. But if he scores 150 for India in a Test match and follows it up with another two or three fifty-plus scores, then what’s the issue?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added:

"I don’t think size has anything to do with it. It’s your mental strength—whether you can last the distance—that’s the most important thing. Bat well, bat for long, and score runs."

Rohit is renowned for playing long innings across formats, evidenced by the fact that he is the only batter with three double-centuries in ODIs.

Ad

Rohit Sharma has struggled for big scores in ongoing Champions Trophy

Rohit has thrown away solid starts in all three matches of the tournament [Credit: Getty]
Rohit has thrown away solid starts in all three matches of the tournament [Credit: Getty]

Rohit Sharma has not been at his best with the willow thus far in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. The 37-year-old has looked in excellent form with starts in all three of India's matches against Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand.

Ad

Rohit's quickfire 41 off 36 deliveries helped India chase down 229 comfortably against Bangladesh in their tournament opener. Scores of 20 and 15 have followed in the next two outings against Pakistan and New Zealand, taking his overall 2025 Champions Trophy tally to 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

Yet, his strike rate of almost 112 has ensured India has gotten off to rapid starts in all three matches. The Men in Blue won all three games convincingly to finish atop Group A.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ICC Champions Trophy India Schedule, India Squad ICC Champions Trophy, ICC Champions Trophy Schedule

Quick Links

Edited by Nihal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी