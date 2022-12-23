"There is already a shortage of quality"- Aakash Chopra on Indian all-rounders in IPL 2023 auction

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes there are almost no quality Indian all-rounders available at the IPL 2023 auction. Teams like Gujarat Titans, who already have a seam-bowling all-rounder in Hardik Pandya as captain, have still held onto another all-rounder in Vijay Shankar.

Chopra also stressed how other teams have held onto all-rounders like Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel, etc. and haven't let go of almost any player who has the ability to bat and bowl. This has left teams with almost no Indian all-rounders to pick from, except if their scouts have earmarked some hidden gems in the uncapped section.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about the Indian all-rounders in the IPL 2023 auction:

"Indian all-rounders are not available. There is already a shortage of quality, so much so that Gujarat have retained Vijay Shankar despite having Hardik Pandya. Any player with even the slightest ability to be an all-rounder has been retained. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel, Rishi Dhawan, etc. have all been held back by the teams."

Pacers will be in high demand in IPL 2023 auction: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has predicted that pacers, both foreign as well as Indian, will be sold for a premium in the IPL 2023 auction. The former cricketer also included some uncapped Indian pacers in this, who have been impressive in domestic cricket of late.

On this, Chopra stated:

"Fast bowlers in general and also Indian pacers will have a big demand once again. There are some Indian pacers available like Jaydev Unadkat and Shivam Mavi and also some other uncapped ones. However, most of the overseas pacers like Reece Topley, Taskin Ahmed, Blessing Muzarabani etc. will all get good contracts. The fast bowlers are going to have a field day."

The auction will begin on Friday, December 23, at 2:30 pm IST.

