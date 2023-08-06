"There is another reason to come here"- Rohit Sharma drops hint about potential T20I return during T20 World Cup 2024

Indian captain Rohit Sharma indirectly dropped a hint about him making a possible comeback to the T20I side with the T20 World Cup to be hosted by West Indies and USA in June 2024.

The Indian selectors seemed to have moved on from veterans like Rohit and Virat Kohli in the shortest format after the T20 World Cup last year. Neither has been a part of any T20I squad post the showpiece event, with Hardik Pandya leading the new-look Men in Blue.

However, during the launch of CricKingdom Academy in the USA, Rohit Sharma hinted that he might just have an outside chance of playing in the T20 World Cup next year. Here's what he said:

"More than just going and enjoying, there is another reason to come here (in the USA). Because you know the World Cup is coming. In June, there will be the T20 World Cup (2024) happening in this part of the world. So, I'm pretty sure everyone is excited. So yaa, we look forward to that."

Rohit also opened up on the importance of India winning ICC events and breaking the 10-year-long drought. He added:

"ICC tournaments are the ones you need to win, we will try our best like any other year to have the best chance to win the trophy for India."

Rohit Sharma gives injury update about Shreyas Iyer

India's dreams of winning the ODI World Cup rely heavily on arguably their middle order with the likes of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer still out injured. Iyer has been highly consistent for India in the middle order at No.4 and there have been reports that his chances of playing the World Cup could be touch-and-go.

However, Rohit Sharma claimed that Iyer is on track to recovery and the team is hopeful of getting their star batter back soon. He stated:

"Shreyas Iyer is on the track to full fitness, so fingers crossed for World Cup."

Rohit will next feature for India in the Asia Cup 2023 where they will face Pakistan in Kandy on September 2.