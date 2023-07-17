“There is no concern about his batting” - Vikram Rathour on Rohit Sharma’s form

Team India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour has asserted that there was no concern over skipper Rohit Sharma’s batting heading into the first Test against West Indies in Dominica. Pointing out that the opener had scored a hundred in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia as well, Rathour hailed the Indian captain for his ability to adapt to conditions.

Rohit notched up his 10th Test ton in Dominica, scoring 103 off 221 balls, and added 229 runs for the first wicket with debutant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (171 off 387).

Thanks to the opening duo, India declared on 421/5, responding to West Indies’ first-innings total of 150. Ravichandran Ashwin then claimed seven wickets to go with his first-innings five-fer as India beat West Indies by an innings and 141 runs.

In a press conference on Sunday, July 16, Rathour dismissed concerns over Rohit’s batting form while discussing India’s thumping triumph.

He commented:

"In the last series versus Australia also, he scored a hundred. There is no concern about his batting. The good thing is that being somebody who is a stroke player, he is able to change his game to that extent [as per the situation]. He did it against Australia and here as well."

The 54-year-old added:

“He understands how to play on such wickets. Knowing that you need to change your game is one thing but being able to do that is different. He can do that. He was able to execute his plans. We all know that he is a big player and he showed his potential.”

While Rohit scored 120 in the first Test of the four-match series against Australia earlier this year, he did not notch up any other big score in the remaining games. The 36-year-old was dismissed for 15 and 43 in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final.

"He was calmer than before” - Rathour on Ajinkya Rahane’s comeback

While Ajinkya Rahane perished cheaply in the Dominica Test, he was the standout performer with the bat in the WTC final even as India went down by 209 runs. Following his impressive comeback, he was renamed vice-captain for the ongoing Test series.

Asked if he has spotted any changes in Rahane, Rathour commented:

“Technical modifications keep happening, but the biggest change for me what that he was calmer than before. Even when he was batting in the nets, he looked much calmer. He was playing close to his body and playing the ball late. He was not in a hurry to hit the ball. That is the highlight I think since Ajinkya’s comeback. He is looking very poised and balanced while batting.”

Rahane top-scored for India with 89 in the first innings of the WTC final and contributed 46 in the second.