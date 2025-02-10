"There is some DNA connection" - Aakash Chopra likens young batter to Virat Kohli after IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has likened Shubman Gill's batting approach in ODIs to that of Virat Kohli. He noted that the two players seem to have a genetic connection.

India bowled England out for 304 in the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. Gill scored 60 runs off 52 deliveries in the chase as the Men in Blue registered a four-wicket win to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that Gill's playing and talking style is similar to Kohli's.

"Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli - I didn't call them the prince and king, but let's agree if people have said that. However, there is one thing, when you see Shubman Gill play or talk, if you close your eyes and think, you would say it must be Virat Kohli. I feel there is some DNA connection," he said (9:30).

Chopra added that the Punjab batter was almost an upgraded version of the modern batting great.

"This guy is exactly like that and maybe an upgraded version. If you are an Apple user, he is the 18.3 version. It's a new update released and he is like that. I think Saurabh Malhotra has tweeted and I totally agree with him that it's unfortunate that Shubman Gill will not play as many ODIs as say Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar have played," he observed.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Shubman Gill won't be able to play as many ODIs as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar as the format was dying. He added that if the youngster had the chance to play as many 50-over games as the legendary duo, Gill would have created so many records that he would have been termed the 50-over format's new GOAT.

"He doesn't get rattled or rushed up no matter how fast you bowl" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's game against pace in the first 2 IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs

Shubman Gill (left) and Rohit Sharma stitched together a 136-run opening wicket partnership in the second ODI against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra praised Shubman Gill for complementing Rohit Sharma (119 off 90) brilliantly and the ease with which he played the pacers in the second ODI against England.

"Rohit was hitting at one end and he (Gill) was playing steadily. While doing that, he scored his runs and it was a 136-run opening partnership. He does his job. He did that in the last match and here as well. He gives calmness. The way he is playing pace, he doesn't get rattled or rushed up no matter how fast you bowl," he said (10:30).

The cricketer-turned-commentator questioned the Indian team management for considering Yashasvi Jaiswal as Rohit's opening partner at Gill's expense.

"He has also started playing spin well now. So he is looking absolutely gold dust. However, it brings one more thing to notice. What were you doing? You were separating Rohit and Gill for the left-right combination. You were lucky that Yashasvi didn't score runs. You were almost committing suicide," Chopra elaborated.

Jaiswal opened with Rohit in the first ODI against England but managed only 15 runs off 22 deliveries, with Gill scoring a match-winning 96-ball 87 at No. 3. The Punjab batter returned to the top of the order in Sunday's game after Jaiswal made way for Virat Kohli in India's playing XI.

