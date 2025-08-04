"There is no more energy inside your body" - Former England pacer's massive claim on Team India after 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 04, 2025 20:47 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
The three Indian pacers combined to help the side pull off a thrilling win at the Oval [Credit: Getty]

Former England pacer Stuart Broad believes the Oval Test going to a fifth day helped the Indian bowlers freshen up and bowl at full tilt. The visitors pulled off a memorable six-run win on the morning of the final day at the Oval to level the five-match series at 2-2.

The Indians started their comeback when they reduced England from 301/3 to 337/6 in their run chase of 374 in the final session of Day 4. However, bad light brought an abrupt end to the day, prompting many to claim that India's momentum had been stalled.

Yet, in a conversation with Sky Sports after the match, Broad believed the opposite was true.

"The India bowlers freshened up and knew they had one big spell to get this. And when you are bowling for a Test match win, there is no more energy inside your body than that and both bowlers were exceptional in what they did. It had everything and was a fitting finale to what has been one of the greatest Test match series I've seen and I think a fair result," he said (2:20).
Broad continued:

"When we were walking off the ground last night at the end of Day 4, a lot of the social media were saying England will be at a big advantage with the heavy roller. However, how I thought about it from a bowler's point of view was, ' I get a nice sleep and I'll be fresher to hit this pitch really hard and get more out of it. And I think that's exactly what happened."
Mohammed Siraj starred for India with a five-wicket haul in the second innings, including three on Day 5. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna provided terrific support with four wickets in the final innings.

"They forgot you can leave the ball" - Ravi Shastri on England's final innings collapse

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri slammed the England batters for losing their composure on the final day in the narrow defeat at the Oval. The collapse on Day 5 started with Jamie Smith chasing a wide delivery from Siraj in the second over of the day.

Talking about England's defeat on the same Sky Sports panel, Shastri said:

"Coming to Jamie Smith, I thought they ( England) forgot you can leave the ball. It's still Test cricket and you don't have to reach out and play every ball even if it's just 35 runs needed."
He added:

"Had he left a couple of balls and settled down, the bowlers would have had to come back to the stumps again. That would have been his best opportunity to score runs. But this is what tension can do, when the nerves are jangling, things like that happen."

England could not win the home series despite leading 2-1 after three Tests and being in winnable positions in the final two outings.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

