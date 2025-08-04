"There is no more energy inside your body" - Former England pacer's massive claim on Team India after 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former England pacer Stuart Broad believes the Oval Test going to a fifth day helped the Indian bowlers freshen up and bowl at full tilt. The visitors pulled off a memorable six-run win on the morning of the final day at the Oval to level the five-match series at 2-2.The Indians started their comeback when they reduced England from 301/3 to 337/6 in their run chase of 374 in the final session of Day 4. However, bad light brought an abrupt end to the day, prompting many to claim that India's momentum had been stalled.Yet, in a conversation with Sky Sports after the match, Broad believed the opposite was true.&quot;The India bowlers freshened up and knew they had one big spell to get this. And when you are bowling for a Test match win, there is no more energy inside your body than that and both bowlers were exceptional in what they did. It had everything and was a fitting finale to what has been one of the greatest Test match series I've seen and I think a fair result,&quot; he said (2:20).Broad continued:&quot;When we were walking off the ground last night at the end of Day 4, a lot of the social media were saying England will be at a big advantage with the heavy roller. However, how I thought about it from a bowler's point of view was, ' I get a nice sleep and I'll be fresher to hit this pitch really hard and get more out of it. And I think that's exactly what happened.&quot;Mohammed Siraj starred for India with a five-wicket haul in the second innings, including three on Day 5. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna provided terrific support with four wickets in the final innings.&quot;They forgot you can leave the ball&quot; - Ravi Shastri on England's final innings collapseFormer Indian head coach Ravi Shastri slammed the England batters for losing their composure on the final day in the narrow defeat at the Oval. The collapse on Day 5 started with Jamie Smith chasing a wide delivery from Siraj in the second over of the day.Talking about England's defeat on the same Sky Sports panel, Shastri said:&quot;Coming to Jamie Smith, I thought they ( England) forgot you can leave the ball. It's still Test cricket and you don't have to reach out and play every ball even if it's just 35 runs needed.&quot;He added: &quot;Had he left a couple of balls and settled down, the bowlers would have had to come back to the stumps again. That would have been his best opportunity to score runs. But this is what tension can do, when the nerves are jangling, things like that happen.&quot;England could not win the home series despite leading 2-1 after three Tests and being in winnable positions in the final two outings.