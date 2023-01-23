"There is a good chance that Team India can end up as the No.1-ranked team across all formats" - Wasim Jaffer 

Former batter Wasim Jaffer feels that Team India could top the rankings across all formats in the near future. The Men in Blue currently occupy the No.1 ranking in T20Is and are close to the summit in the remaining formats as well.

A win in the upcoming third ODI against New Zealand will ensure a 3-0 clean sweep as well as the No.1 ODI ranking by displacing England.

In Tests, the Men in Blue will have to win the upcoming four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia by a 2-0 margin to leapfrog them in the rankings to claim the top spot.

ICC @ICC spot in the



Details



bit.ly/3wj9hJh Things are getting interesting in the battle for thespot in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings!Details Things are getting interesting in the battle for the 🔝 spot in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings! Details 👇 bit.ly/3wj9hJh

Noting that holding the elusive No.1 ranking across all formats could very well be a reality soon, Jaffer said on ESPN Cricinfo:

"On the basis of the way the Indian team are playing at the moment, there is a good chance that Team India can end up as the No.1-ranked team across all formats pretty soon. In ODIs, I think India will definitely be ranked No.1."

New Zealand have already lost their top spot to England in the ODI rankings. However, there are now three teams tied with a rating of 113 and the fate of the final ODI between India and New Zealand will dictate the order of the teams in the rankings.

"They will definitely be disappointed with their performances for sure" - Wasim Jaffer on New Zealand

New Zealand came into the ODI series against India on the back of a triumph over Pakistan away from home.

However, without senior players like Tim Southee and Kane Williamson, the Kiwis have posed only a meek challenge to the dominant Indian outfit in subcontinent conditions.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #INDvNZ = BCCI Well played India. A series win with an ODI to go. Scorecard | on.nzc.nz/3iVeZhi = BCCI Well played India. A series win with an ODI to go. Scorecard | on.nzc.nz/3iVeZhi #INDvNZ 📷 = BCCI https://t.co/FszSaIruLE

Opining that New Zealand will have to step up with a strong display to salvage their pride, Wasim Jaffer said:

"New Zealand should look to fight back, they were the No.1 ranked ODI team in the world. They will definitely be disappointed with their performances for sure."

Jaffer continued:

"If you take away Mitchell Bracewell's contributions, then New Zealand's bowling and batting both has been poor in both matches. They need to put in a better display otherwise they will lose the series 3-0 and it will not be a good sign for them."

New Zealand will lock horns against the Men in Blue in the final ODI of the series on Tuesday, January 24, in Indore.

Will Team India claim the No.1 ODI ranking with a 3-0 whitewash over the Blackcaps? Let us know what you think.

