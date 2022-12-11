"There was no hope even when Shakib was there" - Aakash Chopra on Bangladesh's chase vs India in 3rd ODI

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Bangladesh were never in the run chase even when Shakib Al Hasan was at the crease in the third ODI against India.

The Men in Blue set a massive 410-run target for the Tigers in Chattogram on Saturday, December 10. The hosts were then bowled out for 182 as KL Rahul and Co. registered an emphatic 227-run win.

While reflecting on Bangladesh's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Shakib's knock was not as per the demands of the situation, explaining:

"Axar Patel dismissed Anamul Haque with the first ball he bowled. Litton Das played well for some time but Mohammed Siraj dismissed him in the end. After that, it was like a procession of sorts. There was no hope even when Shakib was there because he also scored 43 runs off 50 balls, you were chasing 410."

The former Indian opener reckons Mushfiqur Rahim's place in the hosts' ODI side might be at stake. He reasoned:

"You could have gotten closer if he had scored 80-100 runs off 50 balls. Mushfiqur Rahim - you will say a very disappointing series. He scored only seven runs in this match. There will be question marks over him because Litton Das is a keeper and was also the stand-in captain here."

Chopra added:

"So Bangladesh will have to start thinking very judiciously. Mushfiqur is already not playing T20s and if there is no contribution from him in ODIs, then they will have to think. Yasir Ali scored 25 but after that, whether it was Mahmudullah or Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the runs were not scored eventually."

Rahim scored seven runs off 13 deliveries in Saturday's game. The wicketkeeper-batter managed just 37 runs at a poor average of 12.33 and a dismal strike rate of 45.12 in his three knocks in the series.

"Let's not read too much into it" - Aakash Chopra on India's bowling in 3rd ODI

Kuldeep Yadav was the only Indian bowler to bowl his full quota of 10 overs.

Chopra concluded by observing that the Indian bowlers cannot be judged based on their performance in the third ODI. The reputed commentator explained:

"Bowling - do not judge. Shardul picked up three wickets, Axar and Umran took two apiece, and one wicket each for Kuldeep, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj. We don't give too much attention to these wickets because half the wickets fall due to the 410-run pressure. So let's not read too much into it."

BCCI @BCCI wickets and was our top performer from the second innings of the third #TeamIndia



Here's his bowling summary @imShard scalpedwickets and was our top performer from the second innings of the third #BANvIND ODIHere's his bowling summary .@imShard scalped 3⃣ wickets and was our top performer from the second innings of the third #BANvIND ODI 👍 👍 #TeamIndia Here's his bowling summary 🔽 https://t.co/QqN7gelfXM

All Indian bowlers picked up at least one wicket, with Shardul Thakur (3/30) being the most successful. Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj, with six scalps apiece, were the joint-highest wicket-takers for the visitors in the series.

