“There is some IPL cricket as well” - Mitchell Starc reveals why he skipped 2025 Champions Trophy

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has opened up on his absence from the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan. The left-arm bowler withdrew from the tournament citing personal reasons after being initially included in Australia's provisional squad.

Mitchell Starc's wife and Australia women's team captain Alyssa Healy had confirmed that he was fine, as speculations emerged regarding his absence. The veteran seamer's absence came as a huge blow to Australia, who were already dealing with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood's unavailability due to injuries.

The Men in Yellow named left-arm seamers Spencer Johnson and Ben Dwarshuis in the squad instead.

Starc recently revealed that he decided to skip the tournament due to a sore ankle and the fact that there are several important assignments lined up in the coming months, especially the 2025 WTC final against South Africa.

"There are a few different reasons, some personal views. I had a bit of ankle pain through the Test series, so I just need to get that one right. Obviously we have the Test final coming up and a West Indies tour after that. There is some IPL cricket as well," Starc said on the Willow Talk Podcast (via ICC).

"But the main one at the top of my mind is the Test final. Get my body right, play some cricket in the next couple of months and then ready to go for the Test final," he added.

Mitchell Starc played almost the entirety of the Australian summer, which included the ODI series against Pakistan and the five-match Border-Gavaskar series against India. He also spearheaded the bowling attack for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in the subcontinent last month.

The 35-year-old speedster will play in the IPL 2025 season after being signed by the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the mega-auction last November.

"I remember thinking it doesn't mean much" - Mitchell Starc on the World Test Championship

The left-arm pacer has played a huge role in Australia reaching a second successive WTC Final (2025). The Pat Cummins-led side finished second on the points table to set up a title clash with South Africa at Lord's in June.

"I remember (when the World Test Championship was introduced) thinking it doesn't mean much. But we got close to it and missed out, and watching it on TV we wanted to be part of it. Now we find ourselves sitting with a chance to win it for the second time on the trot," Starc said in the same interview.

Mitchell Starc is the third leading wicket-taker in the ongoing 2023-25 WTC cycle. He has taken 72 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 27.27.

