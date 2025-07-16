"There are kids watching TV" - Former cricketer's huge statement on verbal fights during ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

The third Test between England and India saw plenty of banter and drama with players going hard at each other. Post the game at Lord's, former cricketer Owais Shah weighed in on the verbal fights. He admitted to loving the banter but also raised some concerns:

Ad

"I love it. I love the fact that there's needle, plenty of abuse, I love that. But you've also got to remember that there are kids watching TV. You don't want to be setting those sort of examples. That's the flip side. That's the wrong side of what we are trying to do on TV," he said while talking on the 'Beard Before Wicket' podcast. (12:36)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Wrist-spinner Adil Rashid also opined on the fights during heated moments. He reckoned that there is a balance of when to draw the line. However, Rashid felt that one would want such banter while watching from the outside.

"There's a balance of when to draw the line. But in terms of entertainment purposes, from looking from outside, you want to switch on to watch this kind of stuff. It gets that battle, that Test match feeling. Back in the day, the McGraths, the Laras, they used to have that real thing. So, for this to go about like this in terms of entertainment purposes, very good," he said.

Ad

Owais Shah also spoke about how players are a lot friendlier with each other in the present. He believes it has a lot to do with them playing together in various franchise leagues:

"I think guys are a lot more friendlier now because of all these leagues everyone plays in. A lot of our English players play in the IPL. You play with Indian players, against their players. It's not at the same level. You're not playing for your country so you are chilled out. You get to know each other a little bit and you do carry those friendships on," he opined. (14:43)

Ad

England beat India by 22 runs in the third Test, defending a low score of 193. They are now 2-1 up in the five-match series.

Owais Shah believes ICC guidelines are a bit too strict

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was fined 15 percent of his match fees for breaching the ICC's Code of Conduct during the third Test. He was involved in a heated altercation with English opener Ben Duckett. Siraj gave him a fiery send-off after dismissing the batter.

Ad

Talking about the fine, Owais Shah stated that the ICC guidelines are a bit too strict at times.

"I do think that the ICC guidelines are a bit too strict at times. If he jumps, there's a bit of aggression, a bit of a send-off, it's not the end of the world. I don't believe in people squaring up on a pitch. It's sport, yeah. We are not at war, we are not trying to kill each other. It's sport. So let's try and put things into context. If you do find yourself fired up in the moment, just let it play out a little bit, there's nothing wrong with it. Just let it go, it's fine. You've got to have that banter, otherwise it's too boring," he said. (16:10)

The fourth Test begins on Wednesday, July 23, at Old Trafford, Manchester. It is a must-win Test for India to keep their hopes of winning the series alive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news