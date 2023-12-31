"There have been many, many good things" - Dinesh Karthik on how 2023 has been for Team India 

Veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik recently spoke about the positive things that happened for Indian cricket in the year 2023.

Karthik mentioned that while the Men in Blue dealt with a few heartbreaking defeats at major ICC events, there were some noteworthy performances as well. From senior batter Virat Kohli roaring back to form to skipper Rohit Sharma's imperious run at the 2023 World Cup, here's what Karthik said in a discussion with Cricbuzz (01:40):

"There have been many, many good things that have happened. Jasprit Bumrah's return to cricket is a very, very important moment for us. The way Virat Kohli has just come back in all formats, the man has got the skill, hunger, and determination.

"Rohit Sharma's incredible batting during the World Cup, just standing up and wanting to be counted as a leader. KL Rahul's comeback to international has been a great success story as well, not only as a batter but as a keeper as well."

Reflecting on Team India's overall performances, the cricketer-commentator opined that the side played some of their best cricket this year, adding:

"2023 has been a year which has seen some of the best cricket Team India have played and some really heartbreaking days as well. Most of the bilaterals, I think we have aced, as always.

"The 50-over World Cup that happened in India was a very special one. India played some brilliant cricket, barring the finals. As people would say, didn't just go our way and Australia played way better on that day."

India's year ended with a comprehensive defeat in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion. The Rohit Sharma-led side lost the series opener by an innings and 32 runs.

"We have had a pretty disappointing year" - Dinesh Karthik on India's failure to win an ICC trophy

India came close to winning two ICC trophies in 2023, making it to the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) and the 50-over World Cup. However, they were trumped by Australia in both marquee clashes.

Speaking of India's WTC final defeat, Karthik opined, via the aforementioned source:

"If we look at how things have panned out, we have had a pretty disappointing year in terms of the World Test Championship final not going exactly how we planned it out. The Asia Cup was a very good tournament for us yet again; we completely dominated that."

Karthik also seemed confident of India turning things around in the second and final Test against South Africa, stating:

"As I look at it, I think the Indian team is in a very, very strong territory. Yes, we have had a tough Test match, but things will definitely change. I am very confident this Indian team will put up a way better performance and push South Africa the next time around."

The second Test between India and South Africa will be played at Newlands in Cape Town from 3-7 January.

