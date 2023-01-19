"There is a method to this madness" - Former Pakistan skipper on why India keeps producing quality batters

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt believes that India producing a plethora of quality batters right from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill is not a fluke. He feels a lot of the credit for the same should go to the system, i.e, the structure of domestic cricket.

Gill became the latest addition to the '200 club' on Wednesday, January 18, against New Zealand, as he became the fifth Indian and the youngest batter to smash an ODI double hundred.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt explained why the Men in Blue almost never have a shortage of quality batters. He said:

"There is a reason why India keep on producing quality batters one after the other. There is a method to this madness and that's why somewhere the system also plays its role."

Indian fans will not expect anything apart from greatness from Shubman Gill: Salman Butt

Salman Butt feels that Shubman Gill will now face his toughest task, which is to maintain consistency and the high-quality performances that he has shown over a longer period of time.

The youngster scored an incredible double hundred and the fans have already started to speak about him being a future great. On this, Butt stated:

"Now he (Gill) will have to work on maintaining this consistency. Once you show the fans what you truly can achieve, they will not expect anything else apart from greatness.

"So he has to keep working hard and ensure that he maintains the benchmark of consistency that he has set for himself. He can't bring the shutter of his shop down now."

Shubman Gill has almost sealed his spot for the 2023 ODI World Cup with a double hundred on Wednesday. There were doubts about his inclusion in the squad with Ishan Kishan waiting in the wings, but recent performances may have changed that.

