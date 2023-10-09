“There is nothing that we are weak in any particular area” – Ravindra Jadeja on India’s chances for 2023 World Cup

Ravindra Jadeja, who starred with the ball against Australia as India began their campaign, said that he finds no weakness in the side as they eye for a third 50-over World Cup.

The 34-year-old all-rounder said that the Men in Blue are a balanced team adding that it’s a great experience for him to play the marquee ICC tournament in India for the first time in his career.

The reaction came after Jadeja finished with an impressive spell of 3/28 against the Aussies, including the prized wickets of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. The hosts eventually won the game by six wickets.

Following the match, Jadeja told the ICC:

“It is very special because this is my first World Cup in India. The fans are very excited because our team is balanced in all areas. There is nothing that we are weak in any particular area.”

In the opening game, Team India were reduced to 2/3 after two overs against the five-time champions Australia. Virat Kohli (85) and KL Rahul (97*) then stitched a165-run partnership for the fourth wicket to pull back India into the game.

“Hopefully, we’ll perform well, reach the finals, and win the World Cup” – Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja further expressed gratitude to the fans for turning out in large numbers in their last game in Chennai. He stated that the home crowd’s support will play a huge role as they aim to win the World Cup and end India’s drought for an ICC trophy for 10 years.

The statement came as Australia and England won at home the last two ODI World Cups (2015 and 2019), respectively, at home.

On this, he said:

"The energy of Indian fans, their confidence, and their unwavering faith in us are incredibly high. Whenever we play in India, for any series, they turn out in such large numbers that the entire stadium remains packed. I find it very exciting to play in the World Cup in front of the Indian crowd. Hopefully, we'll perform well, reach the finals, and win the World Cup."

Rohit Sharma and Co. will next be in action against Afghanistan for the next World Cup game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 11.