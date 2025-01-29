“There is one problem” - Harbhajan Singh’s huge statement on Indian star after loss in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes that skipper Suryakumar Yadav's poor run with the bat was one of the big reasons behind the team losing the third T20I against England by 26 runs in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 29. The 44-year-old backed Yadav for his attacking game but pointed out the lack of consistency with the bat over the last few games.

The remarks came after the Men in Blue lost their first T20I at home after 426 days. Yadav, in particular, has returned with scores of 0 (3), 12 (7) and 14 (7) in the first three T20Is against England.

The right-handed batter departed similarly in the first and third T20Is, caught by wicketkeeper Phil Salt by pacers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, beaten by pace on both occasions.

Yadav previously managed just 26 runs in three outings during India's tour of South Africa last year.

Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel:

"1:58 – There is one problem which I am understanding, it’s Suryakumar Yadav. An exceptional player, I like him a lot but I think somewhere his form is not good."

"It’s understandable that in the T20 format, you’ve to play your shots. I think somewhere he has failed to score consistently with the bat over some time. I think he needs to deliver with the bat. He’s one player who can change the course of his game," he added.

"Maybe, it’s captaincy load" - Harbhajan Singh on Suryakumar Yadav's failures with the bat after becoming India captain

Harbhajan Singh reckoned that Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy might have played a negative role in his batting. He wants the 34-year-old to deliver in the remaining games as India aim to win their fifth T20I series on a trot.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said in the same video:

"2:28 - Suryakumar Yadav hasn’t scored enough runs over the last few series. Maybe, it’s captaincy load. He hasn’t scored enough but the type of payer he is, I am expecting him to play match-winning innings, and motivate the team."

As captain, Suryakumar Yadav has amassed 256 runs in 12 matches at an average of 21.33, including two half-centuries. His last fifty came against Bangladesh in October last year.

