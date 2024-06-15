“There is no player for 4,5 and 6” – Misbah-ul-Haq slams Pakistan selectors after group-stage 2024 T20 World Cup exit

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq blasted the Men in Green following their shock exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup on Friday, June 14. Misbah asked the management about their middle-order players, who failed to deliver against co-hosts USA and India at the mega ICC event. The 50-year-old pointed out that Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, and Shadab Khan failed to deliver in crunch situations.

The reaction came after Babar Azam and company were knocked out of the 2024 T20 World Cup Super Eight stage. The USA became the second team after India from Group A to progress to the next round following a washout against Ireland.

Speaking to Ten Sports Pakistan on Instagram, Misbah asked:

“There is tension regarding the middle order and lower middle order. In the last three World Cups, there is a question mark over who will play at 4, 5, or 6? Every player plays at the top, opener or No.3. There is no player for 4,5, and 6."

Misbah also pointed out that the selectors have failed to bring in quality players for quite some time, adding that they kept repeating the same set of players in the last three T20 World Cups. He was also disappointed with Azam Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed’s performances as they failed to deliver on the big stage.

"Only the best players come like Azam and Iftikhar, but they are also unable to perform up to mark. Whoever in the system should take the blame. Why are players not coming from the bottom level? You need them but there is no work in that regard," Misba-ul-Haq continued.

How middle order players have fared for Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup so far?

Fakhar Zaman - 11 (7) vs USA, 13 (8) vs India, and 4 (6) vs Canada.

Iftikhar Ahmed - 18 (14) vs USA and 5 (9) vs India

Azam Khan - Golden Duck vs USA

Imad Wasim - 15 (23) vs India

Shadab Khan - 40 (25) vs USA and 4 (7) vs India

“Where is your backup?” – Misbah-ul-Haq on Pakistan failing to produce quality spinners

Misbah-ul-Haq added that Pakistan have failed to produce left-arm spinners, mystery spinners, and left-arm spinners over the last few years. He believes that it has led to the downfall of Pakistan cricket and said:

“There is instability but still cricket is happening. There are teams below you and coaches as well. Why they aren't able to produce resources? If you look, you don’t have options. If you think of wrist spinners, you don’t have any options.

"Among mystery Spinners, you have Abrar, who has been playing for quite a long time. Otherwise, there are not too many options. There is no left-arm spinner to deliver at the top level. Where is your backup?”

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan returned wicketless in his three overs against the USA. He didn't bowl against India and Canada. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Imad Wasim too failed to take a single wicket against India and Canada in his two games.

The Men in Green will play their final group-stage match against Ireland in Florida on June 16.

