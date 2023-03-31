"There is a possibility that the Asia Cup won't be played at all" - Danish Kaneria on tussle between India and Pakistan

Former cricketer Danish Kaneria believes that India and Pakistan's tussle over the Asia Cup 2023 could lead to the cancelation of the continental tournament.

He opined that with both parties unwilling to take a step back, it is possible that the Asia Cup won't be played this year. Kaneria also pointed out that the schedule for the tournament has not been published yet.

Here's what he said about the Asia Cup while speaking on his YouTube channel:

"During Ramiz Raja's tenure, it was made clear that Pakistan won't go to India for the World Cup if India don't travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. Najam Sethi has also maintained the same stance."

"In all of this, there is a possibility that the Asia Cup won't be played at all. There isn't much time left. Yes, the dates have been announced, but the schedule isn't. It is possible that the Asia Cup will be cancelled this year."

Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has refused to tour Pakistan, citing security concerns. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has retaliated by threatening to boycott the upcoming 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

"We don't know what exactly transpired" - Danish Kaneria on ACC's meeting

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) conducted a meeting earlier this month in Dubai. According to reports, PCB chairman Najam Sethi made a proposal to provide India with a neutral venue for their Asia Cup 2023 fixtures.

Danish Kaneria suggested that the ACC should have sent out a press release following the meeting to inform everyone about their plans. He added:

"After PCB's meeting, it was said that the Asia Cup will be played in Pakistan, but India will play their scheduled matches in Dubai or Oman. However, the ACC feels that this move will increase the travelling cost, and a few other expenses, as the broadcasting team too will have to be present at both venues.

"The main concern here is that no press releases were shared following the meetings, so we don't know what exactly transpired."

It is worth mentioning that the Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in September this year.

