"There is a possibility that Ishan Kishan opens and Shubman Gill sits out" - Aakash Chopra on India's possible batting lineup if Rahul is unavailable

Aakash Chopra reckons Shubman Gill might have to make way for Ishan Kishan as Rohit Sharma's opening partner if KL Rahul is unavailable for the start or the entirety of the Asia Cup.

The selectors recently named a 17-member Indian squad for the Asia Cup to be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30. Sanju Samson has been picked as an additional traveling reserve due to uncertainties surrounding Rahul's availability because of a niggle.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Gill might lose his spot in the XI to Kishan if Rahul isn't fit to play. He elaborated:

"Who will play in the XI if KL Rahul has a niggle? There is a possibility that Ishan Kishan opens and Shubman Gill sits out. Then you will see Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya and probably either Suryakumar Yadav or Tilak Varma playing."

The former Indian opener isn't in favor of Virat Kohli batting at No. 4 to accommodate both Gill and Kishan in the XI. He said:

"If you have to play Ishan Kishan, you have to play him at the top of the order. There is a question about whether Virat Kohli can be sent at No. 4. Personally, I wouldn't want to do that."

Chopra reckons the move might reduce Kohli's efficacy. He explained:

"Virat will be able to bat but will it be the right game plan to marginalize or neutralize your main one-day player by sending him at No. 4 instead of No. 3? The overs will get reduced. The same Virat Kohli won't be there. I am not talking from his perspective but he finishes the match whenever he plays at No. 3."

Kohli has batted at No. 3 for the majority of his ODI career. However, Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Bangar and MSK Prasad recently acknowledged that they considered playing the Indian batting mainstay at No. 4 in the 2019 World Cup.

"It can happen as well" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill getting dropped

Shubman Gill had an indifferent tour of the West Indies.

Aakash Chopra concluded by observing that it won't be a bolt from the blue if Shubman Gill is dropped. He reasoned:

"So I want him (Kohli) to remain at No. 3. That means either Shubman Gill or Ishan Kishan has to sit out but if you don't have a keeper, then Shubman Gill has to sit out. It can happen as well, it is not a big deal because his recent form on the West Indies tour was very, very patchy and he didn't go to play in Ireland as well."

While Ishan Kishan scored half-centuries in all three ODIs against the West Indies, Gill crossed the 50-run mark only once. The Punjab opener had a dismal run in the T20I series as well, with his 77-run knock in the fourth game being the only time he reached the double-digit mark.

