"There shouldn't be any question marks over Ravindra Jadeja in T20Is" - Aakash Chopra reckons all-rounder has been rested for WI tour

Aakash Chopra reckons Ravindra Jadeja has not been picked in the Indian squad for the T20I series against the West Indies as part of workload management.

The selectors named a 15-member Indian squad for the five T20Is against the Windies on Wednesday, July 5. Jadeja, who is part of the Indian squad for the preceding Test and ODI series against the same opponents, has not been chosen for the shortest format, just like some of the other seniors.

While reflecting on the choice of spinners in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Jadeja might have been rested:

"There are four options in spin-bowling - Axar Patel, Yuzi (Yuzvendra) Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi. Axar Patel will be first in this race because Ravindra Jadeja's name is not there. I am assuming it is part of workload management."

The former Indian opener added:

"There shouldn't be any question marks over Ravindra Jadeja in terms of T20Is, just my thought, but he will play Tests and ODIs as well. So you say that he can rest a little. You should play Axar Patel and then you have got other spinning options as well. So that could be the thinking."

Jadeja missed last year's T20 World Cup in Australia due to a knee injury. His match-defining all-round performances in the Chennai Super Kings' title-winning run in IPL 2023 should ensure that he is in India's scheme of things for the T20 World Cup next year.

"Makes a lot of sense" - Aakash Chopra on the selection of 4 spinners in India's T20I squad for the West Indies series

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal might be seen playing in tandem in the T20Is against the West Indies.

Aakash Chopra believes the selectors have made the right call in picking four spin-bowling options:

"There are five T20Is and you are taking four spinners for that in the West Indies - makes a lot of sense. When you used to go to the West Indies earlier, you used to take a plethora of fast bowlers, when they also used to have fast bowlers but now they don't have. Now generally you have slow and turning pitches there. So you have got four spinners."

Chopra reckons the Men in Blue have the requisite variety in the spin-bowling department:

"You have two leg-spinners in Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzi Chahal. Then you have got two left-arm spinners in Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, in which one is a left-arm leg-spinner and one is orthodox. The spin department is alright."

Axar Patel, considering his all-round prowess, will likely play all five T20Is against the West Indies. Hardik Pandya and Co. will have to choose one or two among the three wrist-spinners depending on the conditions on offer in the first three games in the West Indies and the final two matches in the United States.

