"There's always a talk that he can only play in his own backyard" - Michael Clarke praises James Anderson for continuing to prove critics wrong

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke praised England pacer James Anderson for an outstanding performance in the second Test against India.

After missing the first Test in Hyderabad, Anderson replaced Mark Wood in England's playing XI in Vizag. The right-arm pacer was immediately on song, picking up excellent figures of 3/47 in the first innings. Despite England suffering a 106-run defeat, Anderson was impressive again in the second innings with 2/29 in 10 overs.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Clarke feels with his performance in India, Anderson continues to prove his worth away from home [2:56].

"His record in England is crazy, out of control but there's always a talk that he can only play in his own backyard. But he continues to show that's not the case. He's a significant part of this team as well. Stokes and McCullum really like him being in and around the group. And if he keeps bowling like he did at Vizag, he has a lot more cricket left in him," Clarke said.

James Anderson is the third leading wicket-taker in Test history with 695 scalps, behind only Shane Warne (708) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800). While he boasts a sensational average of 24.50 at home, the 41-year-old also has a decent average of 30.22 in away Tests.

His numbers in India are also admirable, with 39 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 27.51.

"A big part of greatness is longevity and he has had that" - Michael Clarke on James Anderson

Michael Clarke hailed James Anderson's longevity in the game and called it the best attribute of his greatness as a cricketer. The 41-year-old debuted for England in Tests in June 2003 and became the oldest pacer to play a Test in India during the second Test in Vizag.

On Anderson's ability to still play at a high level at 41, Clarke said [2:31]:

"Phenomenal effort with the physical and mental demands for a fast bowler being more than a batter. A big part of greatness is longevity and he has had that. He has gone through the highs and lows and despite some injuries, to be able to play this amount of cricket over so long is phenomenal. He showed his class and skill in that second Test."

James Anderson is also the leading wicket-taker in Tests against India with 144 scalps. In his illustrious 184-Test career, Anderson boasts a remarkable 32 five-wicket hauls, with best bowling figures of 7/42 against the West Indies.

