Cricket

"There’s definitely a book in the pipeline" - David Warner hints at releasing autobiography

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Jan 09, 2024 14:16 IST
Australia v Pakistan - Men
David Warner recently announced his retirement.

Veteran Australian opener David Warner has disclosed about releasing a book in the near future, hinting sarcastically that it will extend up to 2000 pages. The swashbuckling left-handed batter also revealed that there will be plenty of interesting twists and turns in his book, raising eyebrows.

While Warner has arguably been one of Australia's biggest match-winners since debuting in 2009, he has also been a controversial figure and known for his brash nature on the field. The New South Welshman has been embroiled in various controversies, none more so than the Newlands ball-tampering saga in Cape Town.

Speaking to Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan on their Prairie Club Fire podcast, the dynamic opener made the revelation about his book:

"There’s definitely a book in the pipeline, and I think it will be an interesting read. There’s going to be a lot of things in that book that I think are going to raise some eyebrows.
"I’ll have to edit a few chapters now. There’s a few more that have been added. It was 1500 pages, now it’s probably 2000."

Upon investigation of the Newlands incident, Cricket Australia found that the left-hander was the mastermind, instructing Cameron Bancroft to apply sandpaper on the ball.

With then-captain Steve Smith failing to stop it, he and Warner copped one-year bans from top-level cricket, while Bancroft faced a nine-month ban.

"It’s really important that the Australian cricket team is in a great space" - David Warner

David Warner.
David Warner.

The veteran further suggested that he doesn't want to pen anything that could disrupt the harmony within the team:

"It’s something that’s been thought of (discussing Newlands in the book) … it does keep getting brought up, and there’s been a lot of speculation, a lot of comments about it.
"It’s really important that the Australian cricket team is in a great space, that we’re playing well in all three formats, and I think that’s the utmost priority."

It remains to be seen who will replace the 37-year-old for Australia's next Test series.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...