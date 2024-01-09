"There’s definitely a book in the pipeline" - David Warner hints at releasing autobiography

Veteran Australian opener David Warner has disclosed about releasing a book in the near future, hinting sarcastically that it will extend up to 2000 pages. The swashbuckling left-handed batter also revealed that there will be plenty of interesting twists and turns in his book, raising eyebrows.

While Warner has arguably been one of Australia's biggest match-winners since debuting in 2009, he has also been a controversial figure and known for his brash nature on the field. The New South Welshman has been embroiled in various controversies, none more so than the Newlands ball-tampering saga in Cape Town.

Speaking to Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan on their Prairie Club Fire podcast, the dynamic opener made the revelation about his book:

"There’s definitely a book in the pipeline, and I think it will be an interesting read. There’s going to be a lot of things in that book that I think are going to raise some eyebrows.

"I’ll have to edit a few chapters now. There’s a few more that have been added. It was 1500 pages, now it’s probably 2000."

Upon investigation of the Newlands incident, Cricket Australia found that the left-hander was the mastermind, instructing Cameron Bancroft to apply sandpaper on the ball.

With then-captain Steve Smith failing to stop it, he and Warner copped one-year bans from top-level cricket, while Bancroft faced a nine-month ban.

"It’s really important that the Australian cricket team is in a great space" - David Warner

David Warner.

The veteran further suggested that he doesn't want to pen anything that could disrupt the harmony within the team:

"It’s something that’s been thought of (discussing Newlands in the book) … it does keep getting brought up, and there’s been a lot of speculation, a lot of comments about it.

"It’s really important that the Australian cricket team is in a great space, that we’re playing well in all three formats, and I think that’s the utmost priority."

It remains to be seen who will replace the 37-year-old for Australia's next Test series.

